Nautilus Solar Acquires Illinois Community Solar Projects from Renewable Properties

Nautilus Solar Energy ("Nautilus"), one of the largest providers of community solar in the U.S., today announced the acquisition of nearly 11 megawatts-direct current (MWdc) of Illinois community solar from Renewable Properties, a developer and investor in small-scale utility, community solar, energy storage and electric vehicle infrastructure projects.



Renewable Properties developed the projects for the Illinois Shines program. They include the 7 MW Highway 20 Solar project located in Kane County, Ill., and the 4 MW Deep Lake project located in the Village of Antioch. Currently in the advanced stages of construction, the Highway 20 Solar is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2025. The Deep Lake array is projected to be serving consumers who subscribe to the Illinois Shines program by the end of 2026. When this portfolio is operational, the two projects will generate a combined 17,300 megawatt-hours (MWh) annually, the equivalent electricity use of 2,615 average Illinois homes."This acquisition aligns with our mission to harness the power of the sun to create clean and reliable energy sources for a brighter future," said Eric Paul, Vice President of Partner Development for Nautilus Solar Energy. "By working with a seasoned development company like Renewable Properties to expand our community solar footprint in Illinois, we are empowering more residents and businesses to lower their electricity costs without the burden of costly up-front investments, ensuring that solar energy is both affordable and accessible."Aaron Halimi, Founder and President of Renewable Properties, added, "We're grateful to be partnering with Nautilus Solar to complete these 11 MW for the Illinois Shines program. Nautilus shares our vision of not just making solar more accessible and affordable, but also building community solar projects in the local area where the solar energy will be generated and used by residents and businesses."As of 2025, Renewable Properties has over 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of solar, energy storage and EV infrastructure under development across 16 states, with more than 250 MW currently under construction or in operation. The proceeds from the sale will support Renewable Properties' ongoing community solar and EV infrastructure efforts to deploy local clean energy across the U.S.About Renewable PropertiesFounded in 2017, Renewable Properties specializes in developing and investing in small-scale utility, community solar, energy storage, and EV infrastructure projects, throughout the U.S. Led by experienced renewable energy professionals with development and investment experience, Renewable Properties is active in 16 states and has over 1.2 GW of solar and energy storage under development with over 250 MW under construction or in operation. Renewable Properties works closely with communities, developers, landowners, utilities, and financial institutions looking to invest in solar energy systems. For more information about Renewable Properties, visitwww.renewprop.com.About Nautilus Solar EnergyNautilus Solar Energy®, LLC is one of the largest providers of community solar in the U.S., providing cleaner energy to residential and commercial customers in local communities. Nautilus operates and manages over 150 solar farms in 12 states and is responsible for financing, development, maintenance, and customer service for the lifetime of the project. Founded in 2006, Nautilus has helped shape the future of solar to provide an equitable and affordable renewable energy choice for all. Nautilus is owned by Power Sustainable, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada. Power Sustainable is a multi-platform alternative asset manager with a long-term investment approach focused on sustainable strategies. For more information about Nautilus Solar Energy, visit nautilussolar.com. Join Nautilus on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.