Kseng Solar Successfully Hosted 10th Anniversary Appreciation Banquet in Tokyo, Japan

On February 19th, day 1 of PV EXPO, Kseng Solar successfully hosted its 10th Anniversary Appreciation Banquet in Tokyo, aiming to gather Japanese clients to strengthen friendships, discuss cooperation, and explore future opportunities. Kseng Solar's CEO, Bin Yu, along with the expert sales team, attended the event.



The banquet began with a warm welcome speech from CEO Bin Yu, who extended a hearty welcome to all guests and expressed sincere gratitude to the clients who have supported Kseng over the decade.During the exquisite dinner, guests engaged in lively discussions about the collaborative achievements, toasting to shared successes in an atmosphere filled with laughter and joy.The evening was further enlivened by captivating performances and exciting lucky draws, making the event both entertaining and memorable.As the evening drew to a close, the banquet wrapped up with a sense of warmth and satisfaction, leaving guests with cherished memories. Looking ahead, Kseng Solar remains firmly committed to delivering top-notch solar mounting solutions and strengthening collaboration with Japanese clients, working together to achieve Japan's renewable energy goals.