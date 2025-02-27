SolarEdge Announces BABA-Compliant Solution for 480V and 208V U.S. Commercial & Industrial Solar Projects

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG) a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced that its comprehensive U.S.-manufactured solar inverter portfolio has achieved Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act compliance, notably including its planned Commercial & Industrial (C&I) 480V product line. This milestone will enable participation in federal infrastructure projects, including federally funded grants and projects, while supporting domestic manufacturing and job creation across its facilities in Florida and Texas.



The BABA-compliant portfolio includes the 480V and 208V Three Phase Inverters and Three Phase Inverters with Synergy Technology with C651U and C652U Power Optimizers, as well as the Single Phase SolarEdge Home Hub inverters and U650 Power Optimizers.By achieving compliance with BABA for its planned DC-optimized inverter solutions, SolarEdge will support developers and EPCs in meeting federal infrastructure requirements, while maintaining maximum system performance, safety, and reliability."At Solar One, we recognize SolarEdge's commitment to delivering cutting-edge inverter solutions," said Aaron Wilson, CEO of Solar One. "Their upcoming BABA-compliant 480V DC optimized inverter solutions for C&I applications will be immensely valuable to our end customers and the long-term viability of their investments. SolarEdge's focus on safety, power optimization, and their advanced monitoring capabilities makes them the clear choice for Commercial and Industrial projects.""SolarEdge's BABA-compliant inverter portfolio, especially their 480V commercial solutions, will enable us to confidently pursue federally funded projects with technology that maximizes system performance and design flexibility," said Craig Collins, Senior Associate at PAE Engineers. "This compliance helps us deliver optimal solutions for communities seeking to lower their energy costs while supporting domestic manufacturing."John Carroll, Vice President, C&I North America at SolarEdge Technologies, said: "By manufacturing these advanced systems domestically and achieving BABA compliance, our C&I inverter solution in particular will be able to promote the deployment of premium U.S. solar technology across federal infrastructure projects, supporting American jobs and innovation."About SolarEdgeSolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries and grid services solutions. Visit us at: solaredge.com