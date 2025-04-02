PVH USA Champions Domestic Manufacturing to Advance U.S. Energy Independence

Houston (April 2, 2025) - As the U.S. solar industry continues to expand, key challenges threaten to slow its progress. Regulatory uncertainties, grid integration barriers and land use debates have long complicated the industry's advancement. More recently, supply chain disruptions and shifting tariff policies have underscored the urgent need for stronger domestic manufacturing.



PV Hardware USA (PVH) is at the forefront of this shift, driving investment in U.S.-made solar materials, components, and technologies to ensure a resilient, reliable and scalable solar sector. In the past year, PVH supported utility-scale solar projects nationwide with expansion planned at its Houston facility headquarters. By reducing dependence on foreign supply chains, domestic manufacturing will play a pivotal role in securing energy independence and accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy."Domestic manufacturing isn't just about securing materials. It is about securing the future of clean energy in America," Rodolfo Bitar, Vice President of Business Development at PV Hardware. "By investing in U.S.-based production, we are reducing vulnerabilities, accelerating deployment, and helping the nation achieve energy independence."A Stronger Supply Chain for a Growing IndustryThe passage of the Inflation Reduction Act has catalyzed investment in new solar facilities and technologies, setting the stage for significant industry expansion. As solar installations rise, so does the demand for domestically manufactured components. PVH Terra exemplifies how 100% U.S.-made solar solutions are fueling industry progress by ensuring a stable and adaptable supply chain.A robust domestic manufacturing sector strengthens the solar industry by providing:â€¢ Supply Chain Resilience: Reducing reliance on imports insulates the industry from international trade fluctuations, ensuring continuous production and deployment. PVH USA now utilizes a nearly 100% Made-in-the-USA supply chain to manufacture its products, including DeepTrack, PVH Terra and AxoneDuo Infinity, ensuring stability and adaptability for the growing demand.â€¢ Job Growth & Economic Development: Expanding U.S. manufacturing creates high-quality, stable jobs, driving local economies and increasing public support for renewable energy. PVH celebrated the grand opening of its Houston facility in May 2024 with 120 employees and has grown to more than 180 in the past year, with further expansion plans, providing significant employment opportunities that benefit local communities.â€¢ Investor Confidence: A secure, predictable supply chain encourages investment in solar energy projects, fostering long-term industry growth. PVH is committed to further investments to support the energy transition and strengthen energy security in the U.S.Powering Jobs, Strengthening CommunitiesThe clean energy transition is already transforming the U.S. labor market. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, clean energy jobs grew at more than twice the rate of the overall job market in 2023. As more Americans find employment in renewable energy, public support continues to rise.A majority of Americans now prioritize clean energy expansion, with a growing consensus around the importance of reducing climate impacts, according to Pew Research Center. Domestic manufacturing ensures that these jobs remain local, further solidifying public and governmental backing for the solar industry.Keeping the Industry Moving ForwardA strong domestic supply chain safeguards the industry from tariff fluctuations, geopolitical tensions, and logistical disruptions. With the ability to rapidly scale production and adapt to evolving market demands, U.S. manufacturers provide the flexibility needed to sustain long-term growth. PVH is committed to leading this charge, ensuring that solar projects across the country remain unconstrained by external factors and focused on advancing clean energy solutions.About PV Hardware: PV Hardware (PVH) is a solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 29GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world's third-largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere.