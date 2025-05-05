Siemens simplifies EV fleet management with US launch of Depot360 Home Charging Reimbursement at ACT Expo

[Anaheim, Calif., April 30, 2025] -- Siemens has announced the launch of Depot360® Home Charging Reimbursement in the United States as part of its Managed Services portfolio. Compatible with all chargers and electric vehicles (EV), this innovative offering allows fleet operators to accurately reimburse drivers for home charging sessions while significantly reducing capital investments and operational costs.



By leveraging advanced vehicle telematics data, Depot360® Home Charging Reimbursement is capable of measuring home charging sessions based on the vehicle's location, rather than measurements from the charger. This offers the potential for fleet operators to reimburse only company fleet vehicle charging, even if other vehicles use the same charger. Siemens works with telematics providers to access real-time vehicle data to provide insights into home charging sessions to enable fair and accurate reimbursement."The new Depot360 Home Charging Reimbursement solution, part of our Managed Services portfolio, is a game-changer for fleet operators looking to accelerate their electrification journey, enabling remote and home charging for fleets while minimizing capital investment and risk," said Alan White, Global Head of Emerging Transportation Platforms at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. "This innovative approach reflects our strong customer focus, fast pace of innovation, and our ability as a leading technology company to provide agile, unrivalled end-to-end solutions for fleet electrification."Depot360® Home Charging Reimbursement offers multiple benefits for fleet operators. These benefits could include cost reduction by avoiding the need for networked chargers and dedicated meters, simplified management through automated payroll integration, and the ability to reimburse only fleet vehicles, while allowing private vehicles to use the same charger. Analytics can also provide insights to measure program effectiveness. Additionally, the solution is not just software; it's a managed service that includes 24/7 access to Siemens' experts who support driver onboarding, manage driver queries, provide periodic analytics, and troubleshooting, freeing up fleet operators to focus on other valuable tasks.The first customer to deploy the solution is Siemens Mobility Services, part of Siemens Corporation Supply Chain Management. The fleet team currently manages 11,000 vehicles in the US, ranging from cars, trucks and cargo vans to bucket trucks and tractor trailers and aims to roll out Depot360® Home Charging Reimbursement to all vehicles by 2030."Identifying the optimal solution internally underscores the depth of our in-house expertise," said Adam Orth, US Head of Fleet at Siemens Mobility Services. "We're proud to be the first to adopt this innovative approach. This solution not only reduces upfront infrastructure costs and ongoing operational expenses, but streamlines home charging reimbursement programs, enabling operators to scale their electrification plans with greater efficiency, flexibility, and confidence."Furthermore, the collective data from home charging sessions will feed the algorithms of the Depot360® AI platform, allowing for optimization across all fleet charging applications. If a fleet is charged at different locations - such as depots, public chargers, and homes - the platform may predict the optimal charging mix for these locations and suggest options to reduce the overall cost of charging. This makes home charging an integral part of broader corporate charging strategies.Home charging will also give the opportunity for fleet operators to reduce energy costs by leveraging scale via aggregation. It will play a key part in the continued development of Depot360® solutions to support fleet operators in unlocking additional energy savings and revenue streams, for example, by enabling fleets to participate in energy programs.For more information, stop by ACT Expo booth #4315.Follow and connect with Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA on Linked In (@siemens-infrastructure) and on X (@siemensinfrausa).About SiemensSiemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digitalization and sustainability transformations, making factories more agile and productive, buildings more efficient, power systems more intelligent and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. In fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $21.2 billion, with 24 manufacturing sites across the U.S. and more than 45,000 employees serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.About Siemens Smart InfrastructureSiemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings, and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions, and services from point-of-power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. With around 78,500 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, USA.