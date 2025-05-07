THE SMARTER E EUROPE: A NEW ENERGY REALITY AND FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS: THE SMARTER E EUROPE 2025 HAS STARTED – THE INDUSTRY IS READY

Munich/Pforzheim, May 7, 2025 - In a fast-changing world, renewable energies will increasingly be responsible for our economy, environment and geopolitics. Europe now produces more electricity from sun and wind than it does from coal and gas. In Germany, at around 60percent, renewables account for a larger part of the power mix than ever before. The energy reality has changed fundamentally. What we need now is an energy system that matches this new situation - an energy system that is flexible, digital and interconnected. The changes we have seen demand appropriate responses, and The smarter E Europe 2025 has them. Today, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry opened its doors to the fully booked halls at Messe München. From May 7-9, a total of 2,737 exhibitors from 57 countries will be showcasing their solutions, applications and business models for a renewable 24/7 energy supply, such as large-scale storage systems, PV hybrid power plants, bidirectional charging solutions, intelligent load management systems, and much more. Over 100,000 visitors from around 170 countries are expected to attend the event over the coming three days. This year's edition of The smarter E Europe is making one thing clear: The technologies exist, the business models have been tried and tested, the industry is ready. What we need now is the political will, assertive action and the courage to rethink our energy system.



More Headlines Articles

The smarter E Europe 2025 is now open. ©Solar Promotion GmbHAccording to Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe, the European industry association, renewable energies - and photovoltaics in particular - are the key to energy security and economic resilience. Following the extensive deployment of renewable power generation capacities, the focus must now shift to the next step of the energy transition: "In a world gripped by geopolitical turmoil, one thing is clear: renewables — especially solar PV — are key to energy security and economic resilience. Solar power is local, affordable, and clean. To truly future proof our energy system we need stronger grids, smarter flexibility, and full-scale electrification of industry, transport, and heating. Battery storage is no longer optional — it is essential to tackle curtailment and negative pricing. The payoff? Lower costs, cheaper electricity for consumers, more energy security for Europe. The time to accelerate is now."The unrivaled affordability of photovoltaic electricityRecent market figures speak a clear language: According to Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, the production costs of power from large-scale PV plants in Germany were 4 to 7 euro cents/kWh in 2024, while the production costs from large-scale plants with battery storage were between 6 and 11 euro cents/kWh. Generating electricity with conventional power plants is much more expensive, with coal- and gas-fired power plants incurring production costs of around 15 to almost 33 euro cents/kWh. Nuclear energy is even more expensive, which makes it uncompetitive - on top of all its other disadvantages. One kilowatt hour of nuclear power costs up to 49 euro cents. We can therefore be certain that climate-neutral electricity will continue its road to success.We now need to think and act strategicallyDuring the opening of The smarter E Europe, Michael Villa, Executive Director at smartEn - Smart Energy Europe, urged EU representatives to think and act strategically. "In the current geopolitical situation, affordable energy, the competitiveness of our industry and energy security must be the EU's top priorities. To achieve these aims, the renewable energies industry needs to make a strong contribution by creating demand-side flexibility. However, there are still considerable hurdles to be overcome in EU member states. It is indispensable to enable digitally driven business models to operate and scale within a market-based framework. This is a strategic opportunity the EU must not miss."The energy transition is all about flexibilityWith the global rise in renewable energy adoption, it is becoming increasingly clear that we need to rethink how our energy system works - making it smarter, more flexible and better connected. In this context, battery storage systems are the backbone of the transformation. They make the grid more stable, enable new business models and boost supply security. Electromobility also has a role to play: Thanks to bidirectional charging, car batteries can be used as decentralized storage devices. This approach has already proven successful in some pilot projects, such as one in France. The smarter E Europe 2025 builds on this promising innovative spark by showcasing the potential of bidirectional charging for a renewable 24/7 energy supply in a dedicated special exhibit (hall C6, booth C6.450).The smarter E Europe 2025: A global stage for innovation, implementation and integrationWith 2,737 exhibitors from 57 countries and more than 100,000 expected trade visitors from around 170 nations, The smarter E Europe 2025 is not just Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, but also a global meeting point for innovation and implementation. From May 7-9, four exhibitions - Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe - seven exhibition forums, four international conferences and a host of different networking events are turning the fully booked Messe München exhibition grounds into a marketplace for the next steps: the digitalization and flexibilization of the energy infrastructure to build a sustainable, reliable and safe energy future. The industry is ready - open, international, interconnected and with a clear vision. The ball is now in the court of governments and society at large.As Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe) and will take place at Messe München from May 7-9, 2025.For more information, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.deThe smarter E Europe"Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutions" - that is the goal of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry. The aim is to create a future-oriented energy world by shining a spotlight on renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization as well as cross-industry solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a sustainable 24/7 energy supply.The smarter E Europe brings together relevant players from around the world, showcasing the latest market developments, trends and technologies. The four exhibitions will take place from May 7-9, 2025 at Messe München:• Intersolar Europe - The world's leading exhibition for the solar industry• ees Europe - Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems• Power2Drive Europe - The international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility• EM-Power Europe - The international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutionsThe smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).For more information on The smarter E Europe, please visit: www.TheSmarterE.de.