Tandem PV Appoints Clemens Hofbauer as VP of Manufacturing to Scale U.S. Production of High-Efficiency Perovskite Solar Panels

Tandem PV, a leader in perovskite solar technology, today announced the appointment of Clemens Hofbauer as Vice President of Manufacturing. Mr. Hofbauer brings decades of industry expertise as the company begins scaling commercial production of its high-efficiency tandem solar panels, following its recent $50 million Series A funding round.



Clemens joins Tandem PV with more than 25 years of experience in global solar and battery manufacturing. He previously served as General Manager of SunPower's solar module facility in Hillsboro, Oregon, and held senior leadership roles at SolarWorld, Silicor Materials, and Sila Nanotechnologies. His background includes overseeing operations in the U.S., Germany, Sweden, and Canada, and leading the development of a $1 billion solar silicon plant in Iceland.Tandem PV is currently building out the manufacturing infrastructure needed to accelerate product commercialization and meet growing demand. The company's proprietary solar panels combine thin-film perovskite with conventional silicon, generating up to 30% more power than standard panels. By establishing large-scale U.S. production, the company will lower costs, shorten lead times, and help reestablish American leadership in clean energy manufacturing."Clemens brings a highly distinctive background that spans U.S. manufacturing, silicon solar production, and thin-film solar — a rare combination that makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead our manufacturing efforts," said Scott Wharton, CEO of Tandem PV."I'm thrilled to join Tandem PV at such a pivotal moment, not just for the company, but for the future of American solar manufacturing," said Clemens Hofbauer. "Building out domestic production for this next-generation solar technology is an exciting opportunity to help strengthen U.S. leadership in clean energy."Tandem PV was recently named to TIME Magazine's list of the Top GreenTech Companies of 2025 and included in Congruent Ventures' "50 by 2050" list of top climate tech startups.About Tandem PVTandem PV is driving the transition to a net-zero economy by developing state-of-the-art perovskite-based solar panels, which combine durability and efficiency for broad deployment. The company produces its panels domestically to help the U.S. re-establish energy industrial leadership. Tandem PV's co-founder and CTO, Colin Bailie, developed the world's first perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell at Stanford and launched the company through the DOE's Activate accelerator. Tandem PV has raised $83 million from Eclipse, Constellation Energy, the Department of Energy, and others. https://www.tandempv.com