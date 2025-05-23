Acuity Law and Purpose Law Launch International Venture to Unlock Green Energy Investment Across UK, Europe & MENA

Acuity Law and Purpose Law Launch International Joint Venture to Unlock Green Energy Investment Across the UK, Europe and MENA Region



UK legal firm Acuity Law has launched a joint venture with Purpose Law aimed at catalysing sustainable energy investment and development between the UK and key international markets, primarily, Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.The new venture, Acuity Law with Purpose, positions the two firms at the forefront of the global green energy transition, leveraging cross-border legal expertise grounded in English and Welsh law to connect UK investors and developers with high-impact renewable projects internationally, and vice versa.As more organisations and stakeholders prioritise sustainability Acuity Law with Purpose will act as a trusted legal and strategic advisor across project lifecycles: from early-stage investment through to development and delivery globally.The joint venture's unique legal capabilities enable UK and international partners to navigate complex regulatory environments, ensuring clarity, compliance, and confidence in solar, wind, hydrogen, battery and infrastructure projects.Both firms have growing reputations for legal innovation in the energy sector, including Acuity Law's role on the battery storage system development at the former Uskmouth Power Station in South Wales. This flagship scheme is transforming a former coal-fired power station into a low-carbon energy storage facility. The firm advised on permitting, land and grid arrangements, and investment structuring."Sustainable energy is the greatest global investment opportunity of our generation," said Tessa Laws, CEO and founder of international law firm Purpose Law."This joint venture allows us to bring clarity to complexity, using UK legal frameworks to support bold international ambitions, and help green energy projects from concept to fruition, and beyond."The joint venture has already initiated discussions on multiple energy infrastructure projects spanning Morocco, Egypt, and the Gulf, as well as investor-backed schemes in Wales and England.Sean Chapman James, Senior Associate at Acuity Law, said: "With access to government, sovereign, and private capital, and a team of dual-qualified legal and policy experts, Acuity Law with Purpose aims to accelerate the pace of net-zero progress through legal innovation and commercial connectivity."The venture's strategic objectives include:• Enabling UK investors and developers to access high-growth renewable projects in emerging markets.• Supporting international governments, ministries and investment funds in structuring partnerships with UK capital and legal institutions.• Building trust with stakeholders across the sustainable energy ecosystem through robust legal frameworks and a track record of international deal execution.The announcement comes as both firms respond to growing demand for infrastructure-scale energy solutions and seamless global legal capabilities that align with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) imperatives.ENDSEnergy media enquiries: Peter Curtain, Allerton Communications peter.curtain@allertoncomms.co.uk / +44 (0)7733 301 707Link to ALP photo Photo caption: The Acuity Law with Purpose team. Clockwise from top left - Senior Associate Sean Chapman James, Partner Steve Morris, Partner Declan Goodwin, CEO Tessa Laws, Partner Claire Wheatley and Partner Frances Nunn.NOTES TO EDITORSAbout Acuity Law with PurposeLeading law firms Acuity Law and Purpose Law have launched Acuity Law with Purpose, a joint venture dedicated to advancing sustainable infrastructure and clean energy investment across the UK, Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Led by energy law expert Tessa Laws, the group provides tailored legal support throughout the entire project lifecycle, from early-stage investment to development and delivery, helping clients navigate complex cross-border regulations in renewables, hydrogen, storage, and clean infrastructure.With legal innovation at its core, Acuity Law with Purpose is already engaged in strategic energy projects across Morocco, Egypt, the Gulf, and the UK, including advising on the landmark transformation of the Uskmouth Power Station into a battery storage facility. The venture aims to connect UK investors with high-growth renewable markets, support international partners in developing robust legal frameworks, and accelerate net-zero progress through ESG-aligned, cross-border legal expertise.https://acuitylaw.com/acuity-with-purpose/About Acuity LawAcuity Law is a top-tier national law firm offering award-winning legal services to business across the UK and internationally. As a national law firm of trusted and dynamic experts, we deploy responsive teams to solve complex enterprise challenges. Acuity uses innovative solutions and AI to drive legal services in a way that is responsive to changes in the business landscape and wider economy. With our sharp commercial lens, we spot legal problems early and seamlessly partner with business.www.acuitylaw.comAbout Purpose LawPurpose Law embodies a fresh approach to legal practice. We are a smart, personable, senior-led team, focused on producing pragmatic advice.Established in 2024 by Tessa Laws, a lawyer and entrepreneur, Purpose Law is experienced in navigating complex commercial situations to deliver high-quality service to our clients in the UK and internationally.www.purpose-law.com