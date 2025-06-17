Acteon’s Rocksteady Tension Tool selected by InnovateUK iX programme

Norwich, UK, 17th June 2025 - Acteon is proud to announce that its proprietary technology, the Rocksteady Tension Tool (RSTT), has been selected by InnovateUK iX, a UK programme designed to fast-track knowledge transfer and accelerate innovation.



More Headlines Articles

As part of this initiative, Acteon will collaborate with the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, which supports the programme - and leading floating offshore wind developer Flotation Energy to advance the RSTT toward commercial and technical readiness.The RSTT is a reusable in-line winch and connection system designed to enable mid-line hookup of mooring lines at final tension. Its selection highlights its potential as a transformative solution for optimising the hook-up and disconnection processes between mooring systems and floating offshore wind turbines.Jack Paterson, Team Leader - Floating Offshore Wind at ORE Catapult said: "As part of our remit to help grow and expand the UK supply chain linked to offshore wind, we're committed to supporting the development and derisking of new technologies. Tools like this are examples of the type of technological advances we need to see more of if the UK supply chain is going to benefit from offering suitable solutions to industry challenges. We're looking forward to working with the team at Acteon as they seek to further develop and commercialise this technology."The RSTT aims to significantly reduce capital expenditure (CAPEX) and installation costs by eliminating the need for fairleads, tensioners, and chains; reducing vessel size requirements and using a reusable subsea winch system that minimises rigging operations for each new mooring installation. It works in tandem with the Rocksteady connector, a field-proven subsea quick connector capable of triggering release under load, tested up to 1,000 tonnes.Beyond cost savings, the RSTT enhances safety and reduces risk during installation and throughout the lifecycle by eliminating platform-adjacent operations, avoiding personnel transfer, preventing seabed operations with poor visibility and eliminating the need for subsea chain cutting, reducing the risk of line abrasion or tangling.The technology has already progressed through concept feasibility engineering, including sizing calculations and static installation analysis. The Innovate iX programme will support the next phases, including small- and large-scale testing.For more details, please visit: https://acteon.com/blog/rocksteady-tensioning-tool-will-save-millions-for-floating-wind/