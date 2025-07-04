ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 - Kseng Solar Showcases Full Range of Solar Racking Solutions for Thailand and Southeast Asia

From July 2 to 4, Kseng Solar made a strong appearance at ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025,with a wide range of solar racking solutions tailored to the local market, covering residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), and utility-scale applications.

From July 2 to 4, Kseng Solar made a strong appearance at ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025, held in Bangkok, Thailand. Kseng's professional team presented a wide range of solar racking solutions tailored to the local market, covering residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), and utility-scale applications. The display solutions impressed visitors from Thailand and neighboring countries, generating significant interest and multiple inquiries.



Presented Products- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Metal Roof Mounting Systems, Tile Roof Mounting Systems- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Steel Ground Mounting System, Ground Screws- Solar Carport Solution- Solar Safety AccessoriesThe abundant solar resources make Thailand ideal for solar power generation and solar power has become the fastest-growing clean energy source in recent years. To meet Thailand's expanding market demand, Kseng Solar continuously develops reliable&scalable solar racking solutions tailored for Thailand's diverse applications—from residential rooftops to utility-scale applications, supporting clean energy development in Thailand and the broader Southeast Asian region.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production systems, Kseng Solar will consistently delivering more competitive solar racking solutions, accelerating Southeast Asia's energy transition.