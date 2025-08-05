Fortress Power Launches Industry-Leading 15-Year Warranty for eForce Energy Storage System

Langhorne, PA - August 5, 2025: Fortress Power, a global leader in advanced battery energy storage solutions, is proud to introduce its new 15-year limited warranty for the eForce battery when it is installed as part of the complete eForce Energy Storage System (ESS). This groundbreaking warranty applies when customers install the full Fortress Power solution: any eForce battery, Envy inverter, and Guardian Gateway.



The new warranty offers unmatched confidence and protection—covering up to 15 years or 8,000 discharge cycles at 80% depth of discharge (DoD), whichever comes first. This coverage exceeds most industry competitors and underscores Fortress Power's commitment to delivering long-term value and reliability. "Our mission has always been to work hand in hand with our distributor and installer partners to deliver clean and reliable energy to homes and businesses—while helping them reduce energy costs," said Jing Yu, CEO of Fortress Power."With this extended warranty, we're offering more than just a power solution—we're offering peace of mind," added Yu. "We want every system owner to feel confident that their investment is protected for the long haul, and our new 15-year coverage reflects that commitment."Why This Warranty Stands Out:• 15 Years of Coverage: The longest standard warranty period available for battery energy storage systems.• Transferable: Coverage can be transferred to a new owner if the original purchaser sells the property.• Widespread Validity: Available for installations in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The Fortress Power eForce ESS is a next-generation all-in-one system designed for power, performance, and scalability. Each 9.6kWh LFP battery module is stackable and weather-resistant, with built-in heating for cold climates. Up to 16 batteries can combine into a 153kWh system. The system integrates via the eWay, a specialized wireway with built-in busbars, conduit ports, and an emergency switch. The Envy inverter bolts directly onto the eWay, forming a sleek and efficient tower, and the system is monitored and managed through the Guardian Gateway and mobile app. With real-time LEDs, fast-charging, and UL9540 certification, the eForce ESS is built for reliability and longevity.Whether you're powering a home, or small business, the Fortress Power eForce ESS now comes backed by one of the industry's longest and most comprehensive warranties—bringing confidence, security, and savings well into the future.To learn more about Fortress Power and its extended warranty offerings, visit www.fortresspower.com.