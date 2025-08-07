S-5! Expands National Reach with New Solar Distribution Partner in New Jersey

(Colorado Springs, Colo. - August 07, 2025) S-5!, the leading authority on attachment solutions for metal roofs, announces its new distribution partnership with Krannich Solar USA, a division of the global solar distributor, Krannich Solar. As an authorized distributor, Krannich Solar USA will offer the full line of S-5! solar mounting solutions across their four U.S. branch locations.



Headquartered in Germany, Krannich Solar operates in over 30 countries, serving residential, commercial and utility-scale solar installers and EPCs with a broad range of solar photovoltaic products, including modules, inverters, racking systems and balance-of-system components."We are excited to partner with S-5!, a company whose commitment to innovation and quality aligns seamlessly with our own values," said Ean Kyler, CEO of Krannich Solar USA. "S-5!'s proven track record in delivering reliable, efficient roof attachment solutions makes them an ideal partner. We share a commitment to sustainability, engineering excellence and exceptional customer service, and we're confident that this collaboration will drive forward the adoption of solar energy across key markets."Kyler also noted that S-5!'s high-volume, automated manufacturing processes at its ISO 9001:2015-certified facility ensure consistent product quality, affordability, and availability. "Their products are engineered to last the life of the roof—and that's exactly the reliability our customers expect," he added."Krannich has been a valued supporter of S-5! for many years," said Rob Haddock, S-5! Founder and CEO. "This official distribution agreement is the culmination of a long-standing, collaborative relationship between our teams. We look forward to expanding our reach and making S-5! products more accessible than ever through Krannich's nationwide presence."About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps and lifetime brackets attach virtually anything to most metal roof types, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A., S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 3.0 million metal roofs worldwide, including more than 9 GW of roof-mounted solar, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.S-5.com.About Krannich Solar USAFounded in 1995 by Kurt Krannich, Krannich Solar has always been shaped by an entrepreneurial spirit and a clear sense of purpose. From day one, our mission has been to make a real difference by contributing to a world powered by 100% renewable energy. Over the past 30 years, we've navigated the ups and downs of the solar industry—periods of growth, challenges, and shifting political landscapes—while staying focused on our vision. Today, Krannich Solar stands as a trusted global distributor with decades of experience, dedicated to empowering PV installers worldwide to build a sustainable energy future. As we approach our 30th anniversary in 2025, our commitment remains as strong as ever. For more information, visit https://krannich-solar.com/us-en/.