S-5! Showcases Carport Applications as Signature Solar Mount Earns Florida Product Approval at RE+
Celebrate With S-5! at Booth #V9681 â€“ Happy Hour on Day 2
(Colorado Springs, Colorado, - September 2, 2025)â€”S-5!, the industry leader in solar mounting solutions for metal roofs, will introduce its solar carport application and celebrate a major product certification milestone at RE+, taking place Sept. 8-11 at the Venetian Resort, Las Vegas.
Visit S-5! at Booth #V9681 (Level 2) to explore its versatile solar attachment technologies, now being applied to solar carport structures, including purlin-constructed canopies. S-5! will also highlight its PVKITÂ®â€”the industry's original and most widely used rail-less solar mounting systemâ€”now Florida Product Approved (FPA) for High-Velocity Hurricane Zones (HVHZ). This certification represents a significant step forward in simplifying code compliance and permitting for solar professionals.
A Major Milestone in Hurricane-Ready Solar Mounting
Florida's product approval process is known for its stringent standards, designed to protect structures in regions prone to high winds and extreme weather conditions. S-5!'s PVKIT has now been rigorously tested and certified to meet these requirements, making it easier for architects, builders, and inspectors to specify with confidence.
S-5! is the first metal roof attachment manufacturer to earn FPA certification for HVHZâ€”a designation backed by more than 5,000 load tests across all major roof profiles, material types, and gauge thickness.
Carport Application Built on Proven Performance
S-5! attachments are engineered to support solar installations on carports and overhead canopies, providing:
â€¢ Fast, efficient installation with fewer components
â€¢ Watertight, secure connections
â€¢ Exceptional wind uplift and downslope resistance
â€¢ Full compliance with UL 2703, UL 3741, FPA and FM Approvals
â€¢ Compatible with most Cee and Zee purlin-framed structures
These solutions are ideal for contractors and developers seeking robust solar integration on canopy-style structures without compromising structural or waterproofing performance.
Connect With the Experts at RE+
The S-5! team will be on-site to provide technical insights and product demos.
Don't miss:
â€¢ Happy Hour at the S-5! Booth (#V9681)
Tuesday, Sept. 9 | 2-5 p.m.
Enjoy drinks and networking with S-5! solar experts.
â€¢ Partner Happy Hour with SnapNrack
Wednesday, Sept. 10 | 2-5 p.m.
SnapNrack Booth #V11071
To schedule a one-on-one meeting during the show, email: salesteam@s-5.com.
"Our team continues to innovate and adapt our technologies to serve evolving solar applicationsâ€”including carports," said Rob Haddock, CEO and founder of S-5! "And with our PVKIT now Florida Product Approved for HVHZ, our partners can trust it to perform even in the most extreme conditions."
About S-5!
Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps and lifetime brackets attach virtually anything to most metal roof types, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 3 million metal roofs, including 9 gigawatts of rooftop solar worldwide, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.s-5.com.
