ARRAY Technologies Confirms Compatibility with 2000-Volt Solar Projects

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) ("ARRAY" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology products, software, services and foundation solutions, announced today that its DuraTrack® and OmniTrack™ systems have been verified by Intertek to be compatible with 2000-volt (2kV) module-wired systems. This milestone reinforces ARRAY's commitment to delivering forward looking solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings for the solar industry.



"With this verification, ARRAY proves again that we are at the forefront of solar innovation," said Aaron Gabelnick, chief strategy and technology officer at ARRAY Technologies. "As the industry moves toward 2,000-volt architectures to enhance efficiency and reduce costs, our tracking systems are already equipped to meet these evolving needs. Our customers can be confident that ARRAY is delivering technology designed for the future, today."Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, conducted a comprehensive review of ARRAY's trackers under UL 3703 and UL 2703 standards, confirming that the company's tracking systems meet the necessary technical requirements for 2kV system operation without requiring additional modifications. This validation underscores ARRAY's readiness to support the industry's transition to higher-voltage architectures, which enable improved electrical efficiency and lower system costs.By increasing system voltage from 1,500V to 2,000V, solar projects may reduce electrical losses, lower material costs, and improve overall system performance. ARRAY's long-row system architecture, available on DuraTrack® and OmniTrack™, further enhances efficiency, making it easier for developers and EPCs to optimize system design while reducing the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE).Intertek's review confirms that ARRAY's trackers align with industry safety and performance standards, supporting their compatibility with next-generation solar technologies.For more information about ARRAY Technologies and its industry-leading solar tracking solutions, visit www.arraytechinc.com.About ARRAYARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY's high-quality solar trackers, software platforms, foundation solutions, and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit www.arraytechinc.com.Forward Looking StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect our business and operations, particularly those described in more detail in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC, each of which can be found on our website www.arraytechinc.com. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.