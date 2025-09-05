Breaking New Ground at IFA: Zendure Enhances Its Home Energy Management System and Enters the Electric Mobility Market

Zendure, a leading solar energy innovator, is expanding its intelligent ZEN+ Home Energy Management System (HEMS) with new features: precise load control, optimized data-driven energy management, and a voice assistant. Simultaneously, Zendure enters electric mobility with an e-cargo bike concept. Both innovations, including a prototype, debut at IFA Berlin from September 5 to 9, 2025, at stand H2.2-209.



The ZEN+ Home ecosystem provides sustainable energy solutions for households worldwide. Its core smart HEMS uses AI to forecast consumption, generation, and prices, yielding 7-22% higher output and up to 42% cost savings. It integrates dynamic tariffs from over 700 European providers, creates personalized plans, and auto-adjusts based on real-time data, weather, and habits for better efficiency and independence.Advanced HEMS EnhancementsHEMS now includes load control for running heat pumps on solar power and charging EVs (Tesla) during peak yields or low tariffs. It supports 10 smart sockets and 6 storage devices centrally. Three modes cater to user needs:Zenki: AI-driven charging/discharging and load management via forecasts, predictions, and dynamic prices to cut costs.Auto: Beginner-friendly automatic mode for simple setups with one storage device.Expert: Custom control using meters, plugs, schedules, or pricing.HEMS offers real-time monitoring, analyses, annual reports, and personalized savings tips. The multilingual Smart Energy Robot voice assistant (German, English, French, Dutch) delivers reports, usage recommendations, and expansion suggestions.Key New Features:Versatile modes for diverse needsIntelligent load control for solar-powered heat pumps and EV(Tesla) chargingSupport for 10 sockets and 6 storage devicesVoice assistant with analyses, reports, and tailored adviceE-Cargo Bike Concept: Bridging Energy and MobilityZendure's e-cargo bike integrates with the ZEN+ Home ecosystem using stored solar energy for green transport. For families and adventurers, it features 400 km ECO range, fast charging, optional solar roof, NFC access, and 4G GPS, fostering safe, smart, sustainable mobility.About ZendureFounded in 2017, Zendure operates from Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. The SolarFlow system transforms sunlight into a safe, resilient power source for everyday living.