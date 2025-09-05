Delta Presents Cutting-edge Microgrid Solutions for Data Centers and Smart Energy Infrastructure for Utility and Residential Applications at RE+ 2025

Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, will spotlight its cutting-edge Microgrid Solution for Data Centers and a broad range of smart energy infrastructure for utility and residential applications at RE+ 2025, the largest clean energy event in North America. Featuring Virtual Synchronous Generator (VSG)-based multi-power source synchronization, and real-time control with less than 4ms response, Delta's Microgrid Solution for Data Centers is capable of ensuring high power quality and energy resilience for modern data center infrastructure.



Eng Taing, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Energy & Telecom Infrastructure Solutions at Delta Electronics (Americas), underscored, "Delta is recognized as a trusted technology partner for customers navigating the rapidly evolving energy sector, which is essential to support this new era of AI data centers and energy-resilient electricity grids. At RE+ 2025, we will be showcasing a unified ecosystem that delivers performance, flexibility, reliability, and energy conservation, from utility-scale PV and storage systems to advanced microgrid solutions and residential energy technologies, all of which as helping stakeholders meet decarbonization goals while building smarter, more resilient energy infrastructure."Key highlights of Delta's booth at RE+ 2025 are:Microgrid Solutions for Data Center ApplicationsDelta's Data Center Microgrid Solution integrates renewables, batteries, gensets, and other energy sources to ensure stable power delivery during grid connection delays, enhance grid resilience, and mitigate fluctuations in microgrid operations. Featuring VSG-based multi-power source synchronization, real-time control with less than 4ms response, seamless on/off-grid transition and flexible black-start capability, Delta's microgrid solutions maintain voltage regulation within ±2% under AI workloads, ensuring high power quality for modern data center resilience.With a flexible hardware and software architecture, these solutions adapt to complex microgrid site conditions and control sequences, leveraging power plant-grade modeling and simulation to optimize power transfer for stability management, covering small-signal analysis, transient response, islanding detection, among others.Utility-Scale Renewable SolutionsDelta's high-efficiency power conversion offers the building blocks for scalable solar and storage projects.-Comprehensive Energy Solution: As a trusted total solutions provider, Delta offers a complete utility-scale lineup—including string and central PCS/PVIs, MV transformers, batteries, DC combiners, and intelligent controllers —for a fully integrated renewable energy solution tailored to developers' needs. These systems also support multiple battery and panel brands, enabling flexible sourcing options.-Next-Gen High-Power 350kW String PVI: Designed to challenge traditional central inverter systems, Delta's 350kW string inverter delivers superior energy yield, simplifies maintenance, and lowers balance of system (BOS) costs through its advanced design.-String PCS for BESS: Delta's string power conditioning systems (PCS) for battery energy storage brings high efficiency and system availability. Leveraging 215kW modules, the systems offer configurations from 2MW to 5MW to support a wide range of energy storage capacities, with simplified maintenance and fast servicing to minimize downtime in utility-scale applications. Delta's broad PCS offering boasts energy conversion efficiency as high as 98.37% (CEC efficiency) and 1500V maximum DC voltage input.Residential PV Inverter and Battery SolutionsDelta brings its expertise in high-reliability systems to the home energy space with a U.S.-made residential battery solution and end-to-end product offering.-New All-in-One Solution with U.S.-Made Battery: An integrated energy storage and PV inverter solution, OneBox qualifies for domestic content bonus tax credits. Each unit (15.23kWh/11.5kWac) expends up to four batteries (15.23kWh) and can scale with up to four parallel-connected OneBoxes per home—delivering a modular and future-ready home energy system.-Complete Residential Energy Solution: Delta's residential lineup includes hybrid inverters, expansion batteries, meter socket adaptors, and the Smart MID for energy insight and optimization—all engineered for seamless installation and integration.-Delta Smart App: A user-friendly platform for installers to streamline system commissioning with guided setup and quick checks, and another for end users to monitor energy usage in real time, manage power remotely, and stay in control with ease. 2RE+ 2025 will be held at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 8-11. Visit booth #F17700 to experience how Delta is shaping the future of energy conservation and resilience in data centers, utility grids, and residential applications with its smart, sustainable solutions.About Delta Electronics (Americas)Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 38 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Raleigh and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Brazil and Canada.Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com