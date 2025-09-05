MARSTEK, a pioneering innovator in global energy storage solutions, proudly announces its participation at IFA 2025 in Berlin (Hall 2.2, Booth 177) with the theme "Plug in. WireLite.". This concept reflects MARSTEK's mission to simplify solar energy storage by offering products that are easier to install, require less wiring, and are more affordable for every household.



Plug in — Smarter Energy, Installed in MinutesThe "Plug in" concept reflects MARSTEK's vision of installation-free energy: no rewiring, no complex setup, just effortless connection. As Europe faces rising labor costs and growing demand for self-generation, MARSTEK's plug-in systems deliver practical solutions for households.Featured Plug-in ProductsMARSTEK VENUS A — All-in-One 2.4kW, 4 MPPT Balcony ESS with 1.2kW AC-Coupling, expandable up to 12.72kWh with five battery packs. Features AI-based TOU management delivering up to €1239 in annual savings, and is positioned as the most affordable balcony ESS of the year.MARSTEK VENUS D — 4kW 4 MPPT Balcony ESS with 2.2kW AC-Coupling, expandable from 2.56kWh to 15.36kWh. Equipped with AI-based TOU management, enabling up to €1797 in annual savings.MARSTEK VENUS E Gen 3.0 — Next-gen Plug-in AC Battery ESS with 5.12kWh storage, 15ms seamless backup switchover, and a more compact, lightweight design with LAN connectivity. Scalable up to 46.08kWh for flexible residential setups.WireLite — Simplified Wiring, Maximum PowerThe WireLite concept marks a new era of simplified wiring for larger-capacity energy storage systems. By reducing cabling complexity and streamlining installation, WireLite design brings high-performance energy storage into homes, ensuring efficiency and safety without the burden of traditional wiring structures.Featured WireLite ProductMARSTEK VENUS X — All-in-One 6kW AC-Coupled 10kWh ESS, expandable up to 60kWh with 5 extra battery packs. Simplifies installation with direct distribution box wiring and ensures whole-home reliability with 6kW continuous / 12kW peak backup power and <10ms switchover.As sustainability and energy independence expand across Europe, MARSTEK's "Plug in. WireLite." sets a new benchmark for simplicity and accessibility in residential energy storage.Visit MARSTEK at IFA 2025, Hall 2.2, Booth 177, and join the VENUS series launch event on September 6 in Berlin for an immersive experience into the future of scalable, simplified solar energy.About MARSTEKMARSTEK is a pioneering innovator in energy storage with vertically integrated capabilities spanning R&D, manufacturing, and marketing, providing comprehensive energy storage solutions for global clients. Established in 2009, the company offers a full portfolio covering residential ESS, balcony storage systems, portable power stations, power banks, and rechargeable AA & AAA Li-ion batteries. With operations across China, Germany, the U.S., Japan, and Africa, MARSTEK is committed to making innovative and affordable power solutions accessible to all.