Nextracker Introduces NX PowerMerge, a Transformative Electrical Balance of Systems (eBOS) Trunk Connector

Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), a leading solar technology platform provider, today announced the launch of its proprietary NX PowerMerge™ trunk connector, a next generation DC power component designed to streamline electrical balance of systems (eBOS) installation and boost long-term reliability. With NX PowerMerge, Nextracker has reimagined DC architectures to deliver a field flexible, cost efficient, and reliable solution to aggregate DC power collection to meet the needs of engineering procurement and construction (EPC) providers and owners. This innovative solution marks the first product introduction to the Nextracker eBOS portfolio since its acquisition of Bentek earlier this year and reinforces its commitment to delivering high performance solar plant solutions at scale.



"This is the kind of highly scalable technology that can help solar power continue to grow its share of the global power generation market," said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker.Share"We are excited to introduce NX PowerMerge to advance the electrical architecture of solar power plants," said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker. "Customers will appreciate faster and more flexible construction, greater reliability, and alignment with the attributes of a modern grid. This is the kind of highly scalable technology that can help solar power continue to grow its share of the global power generation market."Compared to traditional trunk systems, NX PowerMerge provides field flexibility with fewer connections and a simplified installation process, establishing a more secure, stable power distribution path across the tracker array. Built for compatibility with all solar trackers and fixed systems, NX PowerMerge accelerates installation and commissioning, and enhances long-term reliability and energy production yield. NX PowerMerge is available for purchase now with deliveries beginning in spring 2026 with a manufactured in the U.S.A. option.Developed to meet the demands of today's high-voltage, high-density solar arrays, Nextracker's NX PowerMerge trunk connector delivers a robust, 2kV-ready solution for PV string-to-trunk bus connections. With 400A+ ampacity, support for up to eight tap wires (6-8 AWG), and compatibility with trunk conductors up to 1000 kcmil, NX PowerMerge enables developers to reduce the number of connection points, simplify inverter block layouts, and streamline project designs.NX PowerMerge trunk connector key features include:Field adaptable installation that aligns flexibly with diverse solar field layouts and site conditionsExpanded contact surface area, lowering electrical resistance and enhancing connection stabilityMaintenance-free operation that reduces long-term O&M and enhances energy productionAs labor costs rise and skilled field resources tighten, NX PowerMerge™ helps EPCs to accelerate timelines through simplified installation and standardized, scalable architecture designed for long-term field performance. This solution also supports the industry's shift toward more centralized testing, standardization, and greater visibility for operators with fewer units to monitor in the field.For sales queries related to NX PowerMerge trunk connector, contact insidesales@nextracker.com or visit Nextracker's booth V9223 at RE+ 2025 at The Venetian in Las Vegas from September 8-11. Nextracker will be showcasing its full technology platform spanning solar tracker systems, foundations, yield management and control systems, and eBOS technologies.About NextrackerNextracker innovates and delivers a leading solar power technology platform with integrated tracker, electrical solutions, and yield management and control systems for utility-scale and distributed generation projects. Our advanced technology enables solar power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize performance. With systems operating in more than 40 countries worldwide, Nextracker offers innovative solutions that accelerate solar power plant construction, increase energy output, and enhance long-term reliability. For more information, visit Nextracker. Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, X and Facebook.