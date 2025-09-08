German Technology Meets American Manufacturing: SMA Solar Technology AG and Create Energy to Manufacture String Inverter and PowerSkids at Create Energy HQ in Portland, Tennessee.

SMA Solar Technology AG and Create Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance localized clean energy solutions for the U.S. market. The agreement marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration between two global industry leaders, both committed to accelerating the renewable energy transition through innovation, manufacturing and next generation inverter and skid products.

SMA and Create Energy will work together to manufacture both the Sunny Highpower PEAK3 and the fully-integrated PowerSkid solution in the United States. The new PowerSkid will feature a maximum performance of more than 2 MW per block and is engineered for utility-scale performance with a turnkey solution.



Manufacturing is targeted to begin in Q1 2026 at Create Energy's flagship facility in Portland, Tennessee. SMA's PEAK3 line of string inverters offers high-performance, scalable solutions for large-scale PV systems. This marks a meaningful milestone as the first inverter SMA Solar Technology AG has manufactured in the United States in more than a decade."This collaboration underscores SMA's long-term commitment to the U.S. market," said Jay Arghestani, managing director of large-scale sales, technology and marketing for SMA America. "We are proud to join forces with a company that shares our vision for a sustainable energy future and understands the importance of smart, scalable solutions for the U.S. market. Partnering with Dean Solon—a key player in the renewable energy space—is an incredible honor. With Create, we're poised to drive unprecedented growth and spark innovation across the inverter market."The partnership delivers clear benefits for customers, localization of supply chains, reduced lead times and enhanced service and support. These advantages reflect both companies' belief that the energy transition must be paired with increased manufacturing resilience and responsiveness within the U.S.The MOU also outlines plans for joint sales and business development activities, reinforcing both partners' commitment to delivering clean energy products that support long-term economic growth and energy independence."SMA and I have a long history," said Dean Solon, founder and chief executive officer of Create Energy. "They are not only industry leaders but also a strong team to work with. This collaboration will advance renewable energy and deliver American-built inverters and skids. Partnering with SMA brings together complementary strengths, and together we are prepared to drive change in the energy sector."