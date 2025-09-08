NovaSource Launches NovaVision: An AI-Powered Total Asset Optimization Platform for Solar and Storage

NovaSource Power Services ("NovaSource"), the world's largest solar operations and maintenance ("O&M") provider, has announced the launch of NovaVision, a unified AI-enabled platform designed to improve total asset optimization across utility-scale solar and energy storage portfolios.



NovaVision delivers a powerful suite of predictive capabilities, including performance monitoring, anomaly detection, and guided resolution, to help asset owners detect and act upon issues proactively. The system streamlines effective decision‑making and optimizes asset performance across large, complex sites."Our new platform transforms real time data into actionable and fleet-wide insights," said Akshay Sagar, CEO and President of NovaSource. "NovaVision's predictive analytics and guided workflows empower asset owners to recover lost value and deliver results above industry benchmark. Thanks to our integrated solutions and total asset optimization approach, NovaSource-managed assets deliver, on average, 25% more energy per MW than typical utility-scale fleets."Key Features of NovaVision PlatformNovaVision features predictive models that are fully customizable to each site. These trainable models leverage both historical and real-time data to anticipate issues before they impact energy yield, enabling a proactive approach to asset management.Its AI-powered anomaly and failure detection scans patterns across the entire asset fleet, identifying faults earlier and prioritizing root causes. This ensures field teams are focused on the issues that matter most, enhancing both efficiency and response time.An actionable insights database provides a unified view of performance across all assets. It ranks operational risks, recommends guided resolutions, and tracks improvements, making it easier to measure impact and time-to-correct.In addition, NovaVision includes guided resolution tools that seamlessly connect insights with field operations. By translating data into direct action, the platform helps reduce Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) and maximize system uptime."In combination with our 24/7/365 operations and performance engineering capabilities, NovaVision gives our customers a distinct advantage: earlier issue detection, clearer priorities, and guided action that converts insights into measurable progress toward full budget realization," continued Frank Kelly, Senior Vice President of Engineering Solutions at NovaSource.Flagship Solutions within NovaVision PlatformNovaVision builds on NovaSource's operational edge, including its state-of-the-art control center, which delivers 24/7/365 monitoring across global solar and storage assets. By integrating advanced analytics and real-time intelligence, NovaVision helps close the gap between expected and actual performance, driving utility-scale portfolios toward 100% of budgeted energy output.NovaVision brings together two flagship digital solutions, with additional modules in development.The first delivers 360° site visibility, serving as the "remote eyes and ears" of the field. It empowers operators to make faster, more informed decisions without the need to be on-site. This capability reduces administrative reporting time by more than an hour per technician per day, allowing teams to focus on higher-value tasks. Operators also gain enhanced situational awareness, streamlined workflows, and improved process tracking.The second leverages a powerful analytics engine to detect inverter performance issues early through thermal anomaly tracking. This proactive, data-driven approach minimizes downtime, extends asset life, and strengthens long-term system reliability and performance outcomes.Together, these solutions reflect NovaSource's commitment to total asset optimization, turning advanced data insights into tangible improvements across field operations, asset performance, and ROI.For more information on NovaVision and total asset optimization, please visit www.novasourcepower.com or follow NovaSource on LinkedIn.About NovaSource Power ServicesNovaSource Power Services ("NovaSource"), a portfolio company of Clairvest Group Inc. ("Clairvest", TSX: CVG) and OMERS Private Equity, the private equity arm of OMERS, is the world's largest independent solar operations and maintenance ("O&M") provider, delivering excellence through data-driven strategies, innovative solutions, and a world-class culture of safety, integrity, and quality.NovaSource's comprehensive approach to total asset optimization in addition to operations and maintenance includes value engineering, performance analysis, strategic supply chain management, and advanced monitoring systems. The company operates in key global markets and across most U.S. states managing over 30GW of solar power plants. NovaSource's expertise extends beyond solar and includes battery energy storage systems (BESS), offering a complete suite of services for the evolving renewable energy landscape. For more information about NovaSource Power Services, please visit www.novasourcepower.com or follow @NovaSourcePower on LinkedIn