SolaREIT Secures $200 Million Debt Commitment from SLC Management to Expand Real Estate Financing for Battery Storage and Solar Projects

SolaREIT™, a leading solar and battery storage real estate investment company, announced today a new long-term debt commitment with SLC Management, the institutional fixed income and alternative asset management business of Sun Life Financial Inc. The agreement establishes a $200 million debt facility to support SolaREIT's innovative land financing solutions for solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) developers nationwide. The capital will be used to expand deployment of SolaREIT's core offerings: solar and storage land purchases, lease purchases, and land loans.



"This partnership with SLC Management strengthens our ability to deliver fast, flexible capital to developers, at a time when they need it most," said Laura Pagliarulo, CEO of SolaREIT. "The facility reflects growing institutional confidence in our business model and provides scalable access to low-cost capital in a challenging financing environment."The facility is structured to support future issuances, making it an ideal platform to respond to growing developer demand. As energy storage and solar projects face rising capital requirements and evolving federal policies, SolaREIT's tailored land financing solutions continue to provide an advantage to developers.SolaREIT's practical, proven financing tools are designed to provide maximum flexibility, tailored to each partner's development timeline, financial strategy, and long-term vision. Since its founding in 2020, SolaREIT has financed the real estate for solar and energy storage projects valued at more than $3 billion across the United States. The company began offering services for energy storage last year and have since closed more than $125 million in BESS transactions.For more information: https://www.solareit.comAbout SolaREITSolaREIT™, based in Virginia, is a leading real estate investment company focused on providing flexible land capital solutions for solar and battery storage developers. The company, a minority and women-owned business, was founded in 2020 as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by clean energy industry veterans with a proven track record in finance, project development, real estate, and community solar. The team is passionate about renewable energy and believes that solar and battery energy storage land financing plays a critical role in expanding the clean energy economy.For more information, visit: www.solareit.comAbout SLC ManagementSLC Management is a global asset manager that offers institutional investors traditional, alternative and yield-orientated investment solutions across public and private fixed income markets, as well as global real estate equity and debt. SLC Management is the brand name for the institutional asset management business of Sun Life Financial Inc. under which the entities of Sun Life Capital Management (U.S.) LLC in the United States, and Sun Life Capital Management (Canada) Inc. in Canada operate. These entities are also referred to as SLC Fixed Income and represent the investment grade public and private fixed income strategies of SLC Management.BGO, InfraRed Capital Partners (InfraRed), Crescent Capital Group (Crescent) and Advisors Asset Management (AAM) are also part of SLC Management. BGO is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally recognized provider of real estate services. InfraRed is an international investment manager focused on infrastructure, managing equity capital in multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors across the globe. Crescent is a global alternative credit investment manager singularly focused on corporate credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities. AAM is an independent U.S. retail distribution firm that provides a range of solutions and products to financial advisors at wirehouses, registered investment advisors and independent broker-dealers.As of June 30, 2025, SLC Management has assets under management of C$408 billion (US$300 billion). Total firm AUM includes assets managed by the SLC Management group of companies on behalf of external clients, and the Sun Life General Account. AUM includes unfunded commitments, cash, equity, and other balances. Total firm AUM excludes assets under administration. AAM represents an additional approximate C$13 billion (US$9 billion) in assets under administration. The methodologies used to compile the total AUM are subject to change and may not reflect regulatory AUM.For more information, please visit slcmanagement.com.