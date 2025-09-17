Russelectric, A Siemens Business, Highlights Advantages of Central Paralleling Systems

Hingham, MA - Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, highlights the value of centralized paralleling systems for applications requiring maximum control precision, system resilience, and operational visibility.



Unlike onboard paralleling, where synchronization and control components are mounted directly on or near each generator, centralized architectures consolidate all control functionality in a dedicated switchgear environment. This approach enables hot-standby PLCs, manual backup control, discrete analog metering, and detailed event logging. These are all essential features for providing uninterrupted power to critical infrastructure like hospitals, data centers, and industrial campuses.Centralized systems provide superior redundancy and scalability, allowing operators to monitor and manage all generators from a clean, climate-controlled location away from engine rooms that are often harsh, hot, and contaminated by diesel particulates. Real-time synchronization logic, configured for tighter parameters and faster resolution, reduces mechanical stress on generator breakers and improves performance during complex transitions or load variations.In contrast, onboard solutions, though suitable for small-scale, non-critical systems, can lack necessary redundancy and manual control capabilities, often relying on proprietary vendor logic and shared communications between generator controllers. This can hinder troubleshooting, limit customization, and complicate system expansion, particularly when integrating generators from multiple manufacturers.Russelectric's centralized control solutions are available for both low and medium voltage applications and built to robust industry standards, including UL 1558 and DLAH listings. Their systems incorporate dual PLC architectures, discrete analog controls, and programmable load demand functions, ensuring unmatched reliability and flexibility across all project types.Whether powering an advanced healthcare facility or a large data center, Russelectric's centralized power control systems offer future-ready infrastructure for organizations that cannot afford downtime.For more information, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.About RusselectricFounded in 1955, Russelectric®, A Siemens Business, provides high-integrity power control solutions for mission critical applications in healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, water treatment, and renewable energy markets. The company maintains vertically integrated manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Oklahoma, where it designs and builds a full line of automatic transfer switches, switchgear, and controls. Russelectric products carry the longest and most comprehensive warranty in the industry and are backed by a team of expert factory-direct field service engineers. To learn more about Russelectric products and the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.About SiemensSiemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI - including generative AI - to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.In fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $21.2 billion, with 24 manufacturing sites across the U.S. and more than 45,000 employees serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.About Siemens Smart InfrastructureSiemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings, and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions, and services from point-of-power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. With around 78,500 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, USA.