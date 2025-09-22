Jewellok Unveils Advanced Specialty Gas Changeover Manifold Solutions for Solar Energy Industry

Shenzhen, China - September 22, 2025 - Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of ultra-high purity gas delivery systems, today announced the launch of its advanced specialty gas changeover manifold solutions specifically tailored for the solar energy industry. This innovative product line addresses the growing demand for reliable, efficient, and high-purity gas management in photovoltaic manufacturing and renewable energy applications, ensuring uninterrupted operations and enhanced safety in high-stakes environments.



The new specialty gas changeover manifolds represent a significant advancement in gas delivery technology, designed to seamlessly switch between gas cylinders without disrupting supply. Built with ultra-high purity stainless steel components, these systems support a wide range of specialty gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, helium, argon, and others critical to solar cell production processes such as chemical vapor deposition, etching, and doping. By incorporating automatic and semi-automatic switchover mechanisms, the manifolds minimize downtime, reduce human error, and maintain precise pressure regulation, even under extreme conditions like high temperatures and corrosive media."Jewellok is committed to driving innovation in fluid and gas control solutions that empower industries to achieve greater efficiency and sustainability," said James Yuan, CEO of Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd. "Our advanced changeover manifolds are engineered to meet the unique challenges of the solar energy sector, where purity and reliability are paramount. As the global push for renewable energy accelerates, these systems will help manufacturers optimize their processes, lower operational costs, and contribute to a greener future."In the solar energy industry, high-purity gases play a vital role in producing silicon wafers, thin-film solar panels, and perovskite cells. Traditional gas management systems often struggle with contamination risks, pressure fluctuations, and manual interventions, leading to production inefficiencies and potential safety hazards. Jewellok's new solutions overcome these issues through features like fast response times, guaranteed flow rates, and resistance to wear and corrosion. The manifolds integrate seamlessly with existing ultra-high purity gas delivery infrastructures, including gas cabinets, diaphragm valves, and compression tube fittings, offering a comprehensive ecosystem for end-to-end gas handling.Key highlights of the advanced specialty gas changeover manifold solutions include:- Fully automatic switchover for continuous gas supply, eliminating the need for manual cylinder changes.- Precision pressure regulators that maintain stable output, ensuring consistent performance in sensitive solar fabrication steps.- Customizable designs with CAD and 3D prototyping, allowing tailored configurations for specific solar applications, such as handling hydrogen in next-generation photovoltaic technologies.- Enhanced safety protocols, including leak-tight assemblies and low particle generation, to protect cleanroom environments in semiconductor-grade solar manufacturing.- Compatibility with new energy initiatives, supporting the transition to sustainable production methods by reducing waste and energy consumption.This launch comes at a pivotal time for the solar industry, which is projected to grow exponentially as governments and corporations worldwide invest in clean energy transitions. Jewellok's manifolds not only enhance operational reliability but also align with environmental goals by minimizing gas leaks and optimizing resource use. Early adopters in pilot programs have reported up to 30% improvements in uptime and significant reductions in maintenance needs, underscoring the practical benefits of this technology.Jewellok's expertise in ultra-high purity systems extends beyond solar to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, aerospace, automotive, and chemical production. The company offers no minimum order quantities for custom control valves and provides global support to ensure seamless integration and ongoing performance.For more information about Jewellok's advanced specialty gas changeover manifold solutions, please contact our sales team.About Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd. is a premier manufacturer and supplier of ultra-high purity gas delivery systems, control valves, pressure regulators, and related equipment. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customization, Jewellok serves high-tech industries worldwide, delivering solutions that meet the most demanding purity and performance standards.Contact Information:James YuanShenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., LtdBuilding A3, No. 440, Hedong Village, Hengkeng, Guancheng Community, Guanhu Street, Longhua District, Shenzhen, ChinaPhone: +86-13380377051Email: info@jewellok.comWebsite: https://www.jewellok.com