Ideal Power Announces Power Rating Increase for its Discrete B-TRAN® Product

Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR) ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), developer and innovative provider of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN® bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced a 50% increase in the published power rating of its discrete B-TRAN® product from 50 amps to 75 amps. The updated product datasheet was posted to Ideal Power's website.



More Headlines Articles

"Raising the current rating to 75 amps enables customers to provide higher system power for their products with the same device count or hold system power constant while reducing the required number of devices. This results in improved power density and potentially a smaller footprint for OEM products incorporating B-TRAN®," said Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power. "The Company will benefit from a pricing premium associated with a higher rated product while current and prospective customers will share in this benefit due to the reduced part count to meet a given power rating and resultant net cost savings for their OEM products."The increase in the published power rating of the discrete B-TRAN® product is supported by extensive testing conducted by both the Company and external testing firms. While Ideal Power officially published an increased power rating of 75 amps for the discrete B-TRAN® product, the product still maintains a significant design margin as it has been tested on a long-term, continuous basis at up to 150 amps. The increased power rating is solely the result of the extensive testing conducted to date as no changes were made to the product or packaging to facilitate the higher rating.Ideal Power's SymCool® power module uses the same B-TRAN® dies as the discrete product and an increase to the SymCool® power rating is scheduled to be announced later this year, with the updated datasheet to be posted to the Company's website at that time. Both the discrete B-TRAN® product and the SymCool® power module target solid-state circuit breaker and EV contactor applications.About Ideal Power Inc.Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is the developer and innovative provider of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN®) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN® is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN® can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.