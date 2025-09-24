Solar Energy Push Fuels Growth in Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules Market

The global encapsulant materials for photovoltaic (PV) modules market is set for strong growth, projected to rise from USD 2.18 billion in 2024 to nearly USD 3.93 billion by 2034, at a steady CAGR of 6.07% (2025-2034). This growth is being driven by the worldwide surge in solar energy adoption, government incentives, and the demand for more durable, high-performance solar panels.

Encapsulant materials act as the protective layer inside solar panels, safeguarding cells from UV rays, moisture, and mechanical stress while enhancing efficiency and lifespan. With solar installations booming globally, especially in large-scale utility projects and rooftop deployments, the role of encapsulants has never been more critical.

Market highlights



Asia Pacific led the market with a dominant 55% share in 2024, powered by China and India's manufacturing base.



Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region, supported by ambitious renewable energy goals and ESG-driven investments.



EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) remained the most used encapsulant in 2024, while POE (polyolefin elastomer) is emerging as the fastest-growing material due to its superior resistance to moisture and degradation.



Utility-scale solar projects generated the largest demand, though commercial and industrial rooftop installations are poised for the fastest growth.



Adding to the momentum, AI is now playing a pivotal role in designing next-generation encapsulants—predicting material performance, reducing R&D costs, and enabling rapid development of solutions tailored to bifacial, perovskite, and tandem solar cells.

Recent industry moves underline this shift: Jindal Poly Films acquired Enerlite Solar Films India to expand in solar components, while RenewSys and Alishan unveiled new encapsulant technologies optimized for next-gen modules.

As global solar adoption accelerates, encapsulant materials are emerging as an unsung hero, quietly ensuring that solar panels last longer, perform better, and remain cost-effective in the journey toward a renewable-powered future.

