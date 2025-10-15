S-5! Advances Breast Cancer Awareness with Donation, Volunteer Efforts & Company-Wide Walk

(Colorado Springs, Colorado, - Oct. 15, 2025)— S-5! proudly reaffirms its commitment to the community by supporting breast cancer patients and their families in Colorado Springs, Colorado. As part of its ongoing philanthropic efforts, S-5! continues its partnership with the Woody and Millie Ingram Guest House, providing both financial support and hands-on volunteer service.



More Headlines Articles

This year, S-5! contributed $5,000, joined by another $8,000 donation from the Haddock Family Foundation to support the Guest House, which provides affordable lodging for patients undergoing critical treatment at the nearby St. Francis Hospital's cancer center. The facility—located just minutes from S-5!'s headquarters—relies entirely on community contributions to provide a comforting home away from home for families facing medical challenges, including cancer, surgeries and NICU stays.In addition to the financial support, S-5! team members recently volunteered to prepare and serve dinner to patients and their loved ones, offering a warm meal and a moment of relief during their healthcare journeys."The families staying at the Guest House are going through some of the most difficult times in their lives," said Vicky Smith, Director of Human Resources at S-5! "Providing a meal and a bit of comfort can go a long way in showing them they're not alone."As part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (NBCAM), both S-5!'s corporate office staff and Texas manufacturing plant employees will also participate in their Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk—a company-wide event organized to promote awareness, honor survivors and inspire continued support for cancer research and patient care.S-5!, the leading authority on solar attachment solutions for metal roofs, invites industry peers and community members to join them in supporting this important cause. Donations can be made via S-5!'s dedicated fundraising platform: https://info.s-5.com/help-us-in-the-battle-against-breast-cancer.NBCAM, observed every October, is a global initiative to raise awareness and generate funds for breast cancer research, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and potential cures.About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps and lifetime brackets attach virtually anything to most metal roof types, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on 3 million metal roofs, including more than 9 GW of solar worldwide, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, www.s-5.com.