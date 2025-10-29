e-STORAGE Achieves Commercial Operation of 220 MWh Mannum Battery Energy Storage Project in South Australia

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that e-STORAGE, part of the Company's majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. ("CSI Solar"), has successfully achieved commercial operation of the 220 MWh DC Mannum Battery Energy Storage Project in South Australia. e-STORAGE served as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) provider for the project, which is owned by Epic Energy and was developed by Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar.



e-STORAGE has further strengthened its track record in delivering large-scale storage solutions by commissioning the project in Australia. This success was driven by e-STORAGE's experienced local team and its partnership with Consolidated Power Projects (CPP) as the Balance of Plant contractor.The project utilizes e-STORAGE's proprietary SolBank technology, ensuring safe, reliable, and high-performance operation. Under a long-term service agreement, e-STORAGE will also support the project's ongoing performance and operational management, demonstrating its commitment to long-term value creation.Situated alongside 46 MWp of solar farm capacity also owned by Epic Energy at the Mannum site, the Mannum project marks a significant milestone in strengthening South Australia's grid stability and will make a significant contribution to South Australia's target of 100% renewable electricity generation by 2027.Stephen Mudge, Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer of Epic Energy, said: "The commissioning of the Mannum grid-scale battery is an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to South Australia's energy security, and we thank all our internal and external partners for successfully delivering this complex project."Colin Parkin, President of e-STORAGE, commented: "We are delighted to support Epic Energy in reinforcing South Australia's grid resilience and accelerating the shift towards clean energy. Today, with over 1.8 GWh of BESS under construction in Australia, e-STORAGE continues to establish itself as a leading product and solution provider in the region."About Canadian Solar Inc.Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 24 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 165 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 13 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of June 30, 2025, boasting a $3 billion contracted backlog as of June 30, 2025. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12 GWp of solar power projects and 6 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 27 GWp of solar and 80 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.About e-STORAGEe-STORAGE is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar and a leading company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and integrating battery energy storage systems for utility-scale applications. e-STORAGE offers proprietary battery energy storage solutions, comprehensive EPC services, and innovative solutions aimed at improving grid operations. Currently, e-STORAGE operates fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual battery energy storage system capacity of 10 GWh and battery cell capacity of 3 GWh. For more info, please refer to the Media&PR section of www.csestorage.com and follow our LinkedIn page.