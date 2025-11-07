Natural Power supports Statkraftâ€™s landmark Cushaling Wind Farm and BESS go live

Leading renewable energy consultancy Natural Power has supported Statkraft, Europe's largest producer of renewable energy, in the successful delivery of the Cushaling Wind Farm and co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) in County Offaly, Ireland â€” now fully energised and operational.

The project marks a major milestone in Ireland's clean energy journey, combining a 55.8MW wind farm with a 20MW / 4-hour battery system â€” the country's first grid-scale battery of this duration.



Under a project management agreement with Statkraft, Natural Power acted as project manager, site manager, engineer, and project supervisor design process (PSDP), providing comprehensive management and technical oversight from development through to energisation.The Cushaling project represents a significant step forward in integrating renewable generation with Ireland's first 4-hour energy storage, enhancing energy security and grid stability while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Featuring 6.2MW turbines with a tip height of 185 metres â€” the tallest on any wind farm in Ireland â€” and cutting-edge storage technology, the project sets a new benchmark for innovation in the sector.Neil Mullan, Associate Director - Construction, at Natural Power said: "We're delighted to have played a key role in bringing the Cushaling Wind Farm and battery energy storage system to fruition. This project demonstrates what can be achieved through strong collaboration and technical excellence: delivering clean, reliable energy infrastructure that will support Ireland's renewable energy ambitions for years to come. We're proud to continue our work alongside Statkraft in driving the transition to a sustainable energy future."With a long-standing presence in Ireland's renewable energy sector, Natural Power continues to provide end-to-end services across wind, solar, and energy storage projects â€” helping clients realise their ambitions from concept to operation.