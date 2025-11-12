Enerflo + Scanifly Integrate to Help Solar Companies Reduce Change Orders and Improve Design Accuracy

Scanifly, the solar industry's leading PV design and field operations software, announced today its integration with Enerflo, the Operations Platform for Residential Solar. The partnership combines Scanifly's remote design tool, PrelimDesign, with Enerflo's streamlined sales and fulfillment experience.



The integration delivers three critical advantages:Best of both platforms: PV design expertise meets solar's lead-to-PTO solutionSpeed: Unifying sales and design workflows eliminates platform switchingAccuracy: Scanifly's design precision, paired with Enerflo's automated validations, reduces change ordersWhat makes this integration particularly powerful is Scanifly's three design pathways: generate instant AI layouts, receive Scanifly's professional design services, or self-design with complete control using Scanifly's Pro Design environment.This versatility lets contractors match their design process to specific markets and sales strategiesâ€”whether running a high-volume dealer network that requires rapid designs, operating with a dedicated design staff, or managing a technical sales team that needs customization."Without the right tech stack, sales teams waste time switching between platforms while design change orders pile up. This is especially problematic with project economics and local regulations changing rapidly going into next year," said Jason Steinberg, CEO of Scanifly. "Scanifly's design environment now delivers high-fidelity layouts instantly within Enerflo, helping dealers and EPCs to sell faster and get the best possible output at the right price."The integration allows solar professionals to create and manage PV system designs directly within Enerflo's dynamic proposal engine with all roof measurements, module data, and production estimates synced automatically.Enerflo's end-to-end tools ensure that homeowners always receive precise proposals and a frictionless experience from quote to completion. Its integrated title checks catch potential issues before proposals go out, automated adders adjust pricing based on design specifications, and the SalesCores workflow connects design data seamlessly to financing and contract execution."We're excited to bring Scanifly's design capabilities directly into the Enerflo ecosystem," said Pat Bennett, CEO and Co-Founder of Enerflo. "Our shared mission is to streamline the residential solar sales process. This integration gives our partners more choice and greater control over their design-to-proposal workflow, driving operational efficiency and profitability without the excessive price tag of legacy design tools. This is critical as the solar industry continues to scale into 2026 and beyond."The integration is available now to all Enerflo partners with a Scanifly subscription. Learn more at enerflo.com/scanifly.About EnerfloEnerflo is the Operating Platform for U.S.-based residential solar companies of all types and sizes, purpose-built to connect people, data, processes, and platforms across the solar workflow â€” from lead to PTO. By unifying CRM, sales, design and proposals, financing, contract, installation, and operations in one place, Enerflo helps solar companies operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and scale profitably. Learn more at www.enerflo.com.About ScaniflyScanifly is the solar industry's leading PV design and field ops software, providing the only platform that lets you design instantly with AI and verify with dronesâ€”all in one place. Learn more at scanifly.com.