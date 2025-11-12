Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Texas 2025 Features 40% Larger Exhibition and Enhanced Programming

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the premier U.S. tradeshow and conference series for solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing, today unveiled an expanded program for IESNA Texas, its regional event taking place November 18-19, 2025 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, TX. Building on its successful debut, this year's event offers a substantially larger exhibit hall and programming designed to address the challenges and opportunities facing Texas' clean energy market.



"The growth of IESNA Texas 2025 is bolstered by strategic program developments intended to provide industry professionals with greater opportunities for business, networking, education, and celebration in this regional market," said Beckie Kier, Event Director, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America.Key EnhancementsExhibit hall expanded by 40%, featuring top suppliers including Terrawatt sponsor ELM MicroGrid, EG4, TruGrid, EcoFlow Technology, Energyscape Renewables, PowerStore, and many more.Educational luncheon examining Texas' load growth and distributed energy resources on ERCOT's grid, featuring Will McAdams (McAdams Energy Group).Heated Exchange panelâ€”featuring industry leaders tackling trends while sampling Yellowbird hot saucesâ€”with Texas Solar Energy Society's Patrice "Pete" Parsons, Matthew Boms (Texas Advanced Energy Business Alliance), Raina Hornaday (Caprock Renewables), and Emmitt Muckles (S.E. Power Consulting).Solar Bowl football toss at the event party, with one lucky winner taking home a Dallas Cowboys helmet autographed by CeeDee Lamb and a free IESNA Texas 2026 pass.Educational breakfast exploring Texas' role in the future of clean energy, featuring Joshua Rhodes, PhD (UT Austin).Register for IESNA Texas 2025This year's additions enhance the opportunities that define the IESNA Texas experience. Secure your spot here. https://xpressreg.net/register/iesn1125/landing.php?sc=213277About Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA)Intersolar & Energy Storage North America is the premier U.S. tradeshow and conference series for solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing. IESNA events provide targeted education, strategic networking, and a dynamic exhibit hall to connect clean energy professionals and advance industry growth.IESNA's Flagship event, next held February 18-20, 2026 in San Diego, CA, convenes professionals across the US and beyond, showcasing innovation and examining policy, technology, and market developments. IESNA's regional events are tailored to key markets and include IESNA Texas (November 18-19, 2025 in Grapevine, TX) and IESNA Midwest (June 15-17, 2026 in Rosemont, IL).About DiversifiedDiversified is a global B2B events and media company that strengthens business communities by fostering a space, in person and online, for professionals and businesses to connect and grow. The company serves as a trusted partner across several industries including active lifestyle, business management, clean energy, commercial marine, healthcare, seafood, technology and more. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, the global company has divisions and offices around the world in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Diversified is a third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.