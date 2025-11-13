EES EUROPE: HYDROGEN DIALOGUE JOINS THE SMARTER E EUROPE

Munich/Pforzheim, November 13, 2025 - Hydrogen is playing a key role in the transition to a climate-friendly economic system based on a renewable energy supply and driven by smart solutions for efficient, environmentally friendly industrial processes. Its significance is also reflected in the future direction of the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE: The event, organized by MesseNÃ¼rnberg, will become part of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry. This move will bring the platform for hydrogen technologies and applications closer to the leading players in renewable energy, while continuing its success story. Specifically, the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE will be integrated into ees Europe, Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. As part of The smarter E Europe, the exhibition will take place from June 23-25, 2026 at Messe MÃ¼nchen. More than 2,800 exhibitors and over 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the event.



The HYDROGEN DIALOGUE joins The smarter E Europe next year. Â©Solar Promotion GmbHThe integration of the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE strengthens The smarter E's existing activities in the hydrogen sector and brings together key players to share knowledge, drive innovation, and boost market development. The existing formats of the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE will be continued. At the same time, connecting with the core industrial sectors of renewable power generation and energy storage is opening up new and far-reaching prospects for both national and international project business.Strategic move to MunichAfter several successful years in Nuremberg, the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE is now joining The smarter E Europe in Munich. Its integration into the alliance of exhibitions - which includes Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe - is a logical consequence of the ongoing sector coupling. Hydrogen enables the large-scale and unlimited storage of excess renewable energy and re-supplies it as a clean energy carrier when needed. ational network all come together to boost the ramp-up of the hydrogen economy and make it a success."Markus ElsÃ¤sser, CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH and organizer of The smarter E Europe, explains: "The synergies between the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE and our existing exhibitions are enormous. Together, we are providing the entire hydrogen value chain - from production to application - with a wide-reaching platform, further driving the implementation of concrete projects for a climate-friendly, resilient and competitive economic system at the European level." Jens Mohrmann, CEO of FWTM (Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG) and also organizer of The smarter E Europe, adds: "The integration of the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE into The smarter E Europe consolidates exhibition and conference activities in the field of renewable energy and hydrogen, thereby enhancing the industry's visibility and impact."A handover built on mutual trust and widespread support Proven concept to continueIn a spirit of mutual trust and partnership, MesseNÃ¼rnberg is handing over the well-established conference and exhibition. This not only ensures the successful continuation of the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE, but also offers the hydrogen community access to a much broader audience and new networking opportunities. At its new location in Munich - the Bavarian state capital, recognized internationally for its innovative power - the event achieves deep integration into the entire ecosystem of the new energy world.The Hydrogen Center Bavaria (H2.B), the event's conceptual sponsor, also warmly welcomes this step. Integration into The smarter E Europe creates valuable synergy effects, enhancing the visibility of the hydrogen network and significantly supporting the ramp-up of both the national and international hydrogen economy. Dr. Fabian Pfaffenberger, Managing Director of H2.B, commented: "We are delighted that the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE will now take place in Munich as part of the international platform of The smarter E Europe. It will both strengthen the visibility of the Bavarian hydrogen ecosystem and promote global exchange."Proven concept to continueThe proven concept of the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE will remain unchanged and will be optimally integrated into The smarter E Europe. The HYDROGEN DIALOGUE Summit - the central conference and networking format, including the general meeting of H2.B - will take place at the International Congress Center Messe MÃ¼nchen (ICM) as an official side event of The smarter E Europe in the future, starting in June 24-25, 2026. In parallel, the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE Expo will be incorporated into ees Europe, where it will enjoy a prominent position. The H2.B joint booth will serve as a key meeting point for both Bavarian and international players in the hydrogen economy.To further strengthen visibility, special offerings for exhibitors and speakers are planned - including content partnerships for the three-day Hydrogen Dialogue Forum - designed to generate maximum attention for innovative contributions and projects. Additionally, the popular exhibition tours as well as the international delegation program are set to continue. This means that the HYDROGEN DIALOGUE will remain the central platform for knowledge transfer, networking and strategic exchange within the hydrogen economy - even at its new location.ees Europe and the parallel events Intersolar Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe will take place from June 23-25, 2026 as part of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, at Messe MÃ¼nchen.For more information, please visit:www.ees-europe.comwww.TheSmarterE.deees EuropeEach year, ees Europe, Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, provides a networking opportunity for the industry's key players, such as manufacturers, distributors, project developers, systems integrators, and professional users and suppliers - all under the motto "Innovating Energy Storage". It focuses on the latest technologies, trends and market developments.ees Europe will take place from June 23-25, 2026 - for the first time from Tuesday to Thursday - as part of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, at Messe MÃ¼nchen. Whether electricity, heat and transport - the following three exhibitions dedicated to renewable 24/7 energy supply will take place alongside ees Europe:â€¢ Intersolar Europe - The world's leading exhibition for the solar industryâ€¢ Power2Drive Europe - The international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobilityâ€¢ EM-Power Europe - The international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutionsThe ees Europe Conference, where renowned experts showcase groundbreaking innovations, will also take place at the same time from June 22-23, 2026 (Monday-Tuesday). To cover all aspects of a future-oriented energy world, it will be accompanied by three other specialist conferences.ees Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM). For more information on ees Europe, please visit: www.ees-europe.com.