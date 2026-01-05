S-5! Establishes ESG Policy and Modern Slavery Statement, Reinforcing Commitment to Responsible Growth

(Colorado Springs, Colo. — January 5, 2026) — S-5! announces the establishment of a formal Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policy, including a Modern Slavery Statement, underscoring the company's commitment to environmental stewardship, ethical business practices and strong corporate governance.



"The company is deeply involved in the solar industry and plays a small but critical role in solar projects," said Dan Belling, S-5! Director of Special Projects. "We are committed to ‘walking the walk' as a good corporate citizen—operating in a way that aligns with the values we support through our products."S-5! currently offsets approximately 80% of its energy consumption across its facilities in Texas and Colorado Springs and plans to expand solar generation at its Iowa Park, Texas facility in 2026, bringing the company within reach of its net neutral goals. The company also uses its own rooftops to test innovations and validate new attachment methods, supporting continuous improvement and real-world performance."Sustainability has to show up in how we operate—not just in what we sell," said Belling. "We're committed to responsible manufacturing, continuous innovation and doing business The Right Way!®"The ESG policy outlines S-5!'s approach to reducing environmental impact through energy-efficient operations, use of highly recyclable aluminum, recycling and scrap sorting, water conservation and solar-powered energy at its facilities. It also reinforces the company's commitment to employee safety, ethical conduct and customer value.As part of the ESG framework, S-5! has adopted a Modern Slavery Statement establishing zero tolerance for forced labor and human trafficking and outlining supplier engagement and assessment efforts to promote ethical standards throughout relevant portions of its supply chain."In 2024, S-5! began responding to RFQs and RFPs from large, publicly held global companies and pursued opportunities to support those organizations in meeting their sustainability and governance goals," Belling explained. "As ESG expectations expanded internationally, S-5! also responded to emerging social governance requirements—including modern slavery compliance demands that began in the Australian market—by formalizing processes and procedures to strengthen oversight and accountability.""We engaged Bureau Veritas to perform an independent audit using 250 checkpoints," Belling continued, "and since then, we conduct quarterly reviews with key stakeholders to ensure ongoing compliance and monitor updates or changes that may impact evolving requirements."S-5!'s ESG policy reflects a broad commitment to environmental responsibility, employee and customer care, and delivering high-quality products. Looking ahead, the company is preparing for the next chapter of its sustainability journey, including development toward an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) to support lifecycle assessment and quantify comparable carbon-footprint metrics—one of the most ambitious and rigorous sustainability benchmarks in the market.S-5!'s ESG policy and Modern Slavery Statement are available on the company website under the Sustainability section.About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps and lifetime brackets attach virtually anything to most metal roof types, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 3 million metal roofs, including 9 gigawatts of rooftop solar worldwide, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.s-5.com.