EV charging infrastructure in commercial buildings: best practices and future readiness

We are all being encouraged to make the switch from petrol or diesel cars to electric, with plans being made to even eradicate the sale of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines from 2030.



This has meant there has been a rapid adoption of EVs in the UK but there are still issues around the charging infrastructure that will keep these cars on the roads. It is therefore important that commercial buildings are able to support sustainable transport by providing their own charging infrastructure.In this article, Mark Boardman, Director of energy consultants, BEM Services looks at why the decision to provide EV charging facilities is no longer optional if you want to meet both tenant and employee expectations whilst aligning with ESG goals.Why EV charging matters for commercial buildingsAny business should aim to keep their employees happy if they are going to retain their talent, which means making their lives as easy and convenient as possible. There are many ways to achieve this, but providing EV charging at work can be a big step towards boosting employee satisfaction and retention.It can also add to the appeal for customers or tenants, as buildings with chargers are likely to attract environmentally conscious tenants and visitors.In addition to this, an EV infrastructure can help to enhance the market value of the property and future-proof the asset. The addition of EV chargers to a building or business will also help to align it with any sustainability goals.This can support net-zero targets and demonstrate a sense of corporate responsibility. In order to achieve this, the government has introduced incentives, such as OZEV grants, to make the installation of EV chargers more financially viable.Key considerations for installationWhen looking to install EV chargers it is important to consider the electrical capacity of the building and assess whether the existing electrical infrastructure is capable of handling the load or whether it will require any upgrades. Smart load management is also important to avoid overloading circuits to optimise energy use through the process of dynamic load balancing.There are some important considerations when installing EV chargers that go beyond the simple infrastructure. You will need to assess where the chargers are going to be placed in order to make them accessible, and you will also need to install clear signage and ensure safe pedestrian routes around them.As with any electrical installation, you will need to ensure compliance with all relevant regulations, including following UK electrical and building standards and health and safety requirements.Integration with building systemsAn EV charging infrastructure in a commercial property can be integrated with a number of different systems within the building. EV chargers can use on-site renewables, so if you have solar panels and battery storage these can be used to supply the chargers. This will not only help reduce grid demand and lower your energy costs, but it can also support wider sustainability goals.Building management systems can be used to monitor and optimise your energy use across the property, whilst smart scheduling tools will mean that vehicles can be charged when energy prices are low or the renewable supply is at its peak.By integrating your charging network with other building systems, it is possible to increase efficiency and create a greater sense of resilience whilst producing some significant cost-saving benefits.Challenges and solutionsOne of the reasons that the EV charging network is still not as widespread as it should be is due to the number of challenges that this kind of infrastructure presents.There is a significant upfront investment that will need to be made in order to install EV chargers in any commercial property, although it is important to remember that this can be mitigated with the help of grants, subsidies and a phased rollout plan.It is also more difficult to install this kind of infrastructure in older buildings as they are likely to have limited electrical capacity and may therefore require upgrades or distributed charging points in order to even out the load.Building managers need to think about the user needs when it comes to EV chargers as well, as they will need to create a balance between tenants, visitors, fleet vehicles, and staff. One way to solve this is by implementing booking apps or tiered access to ensure everyone has the charging facilities that they need.EV chargers will need to be regularly maintained in order to ensure their reliability, so you must choose certified equipment, and put a plan in place for future servicing to ensure that the charges are always working.Designing for the futureWhilst there are a lot of electric vehicles on our roads it is important to remember that this number is likely to grow significantly in the coming years. You therefore need to ensure that you design your EV charging infrastructure to allow for future expansion as demand increases.This will make it much more scalable and can ensure you are continuing to offer all the benefits of charging no matter how many vehicles need it.It is also important to consider the charging speed that you offer. By providing a mixture of rapid and slow chargers, based on usage patterns, you can ensure that you are meeting everybody's needs.There are a number of emerging trends that also need to be taken into consideration, such as vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, wireless charging and AI-driven energy optimisation.These are all big factors in how charging is likely to expand in the coming years, so by taking a forward-looking approach it is much easier to avoid any costly retrofits and ensure that you maintain your competitiveness.Electric vehicle charging is essential for all modern commercial buildings these days and a well-planned infrastructure can play a big role in improving sustainability credentials employee satisfaction and property value. Finding the right experts in designing safe, compliant and future-ready EV charging solutions can make your building an early adopter in an important growing trend.