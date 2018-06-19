Strategic Partnership between skytron energy and AlsoEnergy
Combined strengths in sales and services for C&I and Utility-scale markets
Berlin, Germany: June 19th, 2018. The leading utility monitoring and control provider skytron energy and the leading commercial and industrial monitoring provider AlsoEnergy will partner in the worldwide sales and service of their PV power plant monitoring solutions. Combined, the companies monitor a total 14 gigawatts (GW) on PV plants.
"In the competitive global solar markets, reliable monitoring of assets together with low O&M costs are becoming increasingly important. The cooperation between AlsoEnergy and skytron energy creates a powerful partnership that enables efficient and industry-leading monitoring and control technologies for all types of solar systems. In addition, skytron energy gains better access to the US market", says Francisco Baraona, CEO of skytron energy.
"The cooperation enables both companies to offer tailored and scalable monitoring-solutions for PV power plants of any scale. Our nearly 100% complementary technologies, market segments and regions will bring our value faster to international customers and partners", adds Robert Schaefer, CEO of AlsoEnergy.
About Skytron energy
Skytron energy has been developing integrated monitoring, control and remote monitoring systems since 1977. As one of the leading suppliers in the photovoltaics industry specializing in commercial and utility-scale power plants, the company has installed monitoring solutions in more than 1500 plants around the globe. The company's core competencies include manufacturer-independent real-time plant condition monitoring, plug and play plant control, remote plant supervision, system migration of existing power plants and operation and maintenance. As a technology leader, Skytron energy has received a number of prestigious awards, including the highly coveted Solar Industry Award for the skylog data logging system and the Intersolar Award for the PVGuard supervision platform.
For more information, visit: https://www.skytron-energy.com
About AlsoEnergy
AlsoEnergy provides technology solutions for solar PV projects and other energy systems, including DAS systems, SCADA systems, and CAISO-compliant RIG solutions. With over 6GW of power monitored at more than 20,000 sites worldwide, AlsoEnergy is ranked by GreenTech Media as the #1 independent software vendor for solar monitoring in the US commercial market for 4 straight years. Complete solution packages from AlsoEnergy pair hardware and professional services with AlsoEnergy's leading software platform PowerTrack.
For more information, visit: www.alsoenergy.com
