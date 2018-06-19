Strategic Partnership between skytron energy and AlsoEnergy

Berlin, Germany: June 19th, 2018. The leading utility monitoring and control provider skytron energy and the leading commercial and industrial monitoring provider AlsoEnergy will partner in the worldwide sales and service of their PV power plant monitoring solutions. Combined, the companies monitor a total 14 gigawatts (GW) on PV plants.



Through the partnership, skytron energy and AlsoEnergy can address the needs of each specific market segment with their own innovative and flexible monitoring and control solution, worldwide. Additionally, the partnership enables the use of their complementary strengths in sales, services, products and control solutions. AlsoEnergy is the leading North American provider of monitoring solutions for commercial and industrial PV systems. Skytron energy is a global market leader in the monitoring and control of utility-scale PV power plants. Monitoring solutions of the two companies are used in more than 21,500 PV power plants around the world."In the competitive global solar markets, reliable monitoring of assets together with low O&M costs are becoming increasingly important. The cooperation between AlsoEnergy and skytron energy creates a powerful partnership that enables efficient and industry-leading monitoring and control technologies for all types of solar systems. In addition, skytron energy gains better access to the US market", says Francisco Baraona, CEO of skytron energy."The cooperation enables both companies to offer tailored and scalable monitoring-solutions for PV power plants of any scale. Our nearly 100% complementary technologies, market segments and regions will bring our value faster to international customers and partners", adds Robert Schaefer, CEO of AlsoEnergy.About Skytron energySkytron energy has been developing integrated monitoring, control and remote monitoring systems since 1977. As one of the leading suppliers in the photovoltaics industry specializing in commercial and utility-scale power plants, the company has installed monitoring solutions in more than 1500 plants around the globe. The company's core competencies include manufacturer-independent real-time plant condition monitoring, plug and play plant control, remote plant supervision, system migration of existing power plants and operation and maintenance. As a technology leader, Skytron energy has received a number of prestigious awards, including the highly coveted Solar Industry Award for the skylog data logging system and the Intersolar Award for the PVGuard supervision platform.For more information, visit: https://www.skytron-energy.comAbout AlsoEnergyAlsoEnergy provides technology solutions for solar PV projects and other energy systems, including DAS systems, SCADA systems, and CAISO-compliant RIG solutions. With over 6GW of power monitored at more than 20,000 sites worldwide, AlsoEnergy is ranked by GreenTech Media as the #1 independent software vendor for solar monitoring in the US commercial market for 4 straight years. Complete solution packages from AlsoEnergy pair hardware and professional services with AlsoEnergy's leading software platform PowerTrack.For more information, visit: www.alsoenergy.com