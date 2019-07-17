Ballard Announces Q2 2019 Results Conference Call
VANCOUVER, CANADA - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review second quarter 2019 operating results.
For Immediate Release - July 17, 2019
The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the â€˜Earnings, Interviews & Presentations' area of the â€˜Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).
