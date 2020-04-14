Q CELLS rolls out suite of digital solutions to creatively reach customers in time of COVID-19

Q CELLS, a renowned total energy solutions provider for solar cell and module, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail, will host a series of digital webinars and tutorials over the next few weeks as the company endeavours to provide ongoing support and service to its valued customers in Germany.



More Headlines Articles

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted ‘business as usual' practices in an unprecedented way. Amid the ongoing uncertainty, Q CELLS has worked swiftly to devise and implement a series of virtual and digital solutions to ensure that its customers remain well served during this crisis.These webinars will initially be available in German, primarily to serve Q CELLS' large network of Q.PARTNERS in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The topics covered will include System Planning and Design with the Q CELLS Rooftop Planner - for Basic Flat Roof and also Pitched Roofs; and The Revolution Solution for Monitoring, Maintenance and Direct Marketing: Q.LOG and Q.LOG Vision.The first webinar will be hosted on April 15, beginning at 10am (CEST), and the series will run through until April 23. See below for the full schedule, and how to register. Webinars for other European markets are set to follow soon.Maengyoon Kim, head of Sales EU for Q CELLS, said: "Staying safe and positive during these challenging times is objective number 1 for everybody in Europe right now, and we at Q CELLS are working hard to ensure that our staff, customers and company get through this period in the best state possible. Which is why we are creatively developing and delivering these solutions to ensure that our valued Q.PARTNERs in the DACH region can continue reaching their business objectives as proactively as possible."Q CELLS has always sought to meet challenges head-on with technological solutions, and we are using our leadership and experience in the solar industry to aid efforts to ensure the sector continues to move forward, because we firmly believe that a post-COVID world will require even more innovation from the world of renewable energy."Register for the Q CELLS webinars at www.q-cells.de/service-support/events.htmlWebinar ScheduleSystem planning and design with the Q CELLS ROOFTOP PLANNER - Flat roof basics15.04.2020 | 10:00 am - 11:30 am21.04.2020 | 18:00 h - 19:30 h23.04.2020 | 15:00 - 16:30System planning and design with Q CELLS ROOFTOP PLANNER - Basics for pitched roofs16.04.2020 | 18:00 h - 19:30 h21.04.2020 | 10:00 am - 11:30 am22.04.2020 | 15:00 - 16:30The revolutionary solution for monitoring, maintenance and direct marketing: Q.LOG AND Q.LOG.VISION16.04.2020 | 10:00 am - 11:00 am21.04.2020 | 14:00 h - 15:00 h23.04.2020 | 18:00 h - 19:00 hAbout Q CELLSQ CELLS is a renowned total energy solutions provider for solar cell and module, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent products and services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.