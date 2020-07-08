COMAU APPLIES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO ENHANCE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANUFACTURING
MI.RA/Thermography verifies the electrical and mechanical performance of joints, prevents waste and optimizes processes
Grugliasco (Turin), July 8, 2020 - Comau has created an innovative, in-line testing and quality control paradigm that optimizes the construction and assembly of batteries. MI.RA/Thermography is one of the newest solutions within Comau's cutting-edge vision systems family of Machine Inspection Recognition Archetypes, named MI.RA.
Furthermore, the system doesn't require an additional power source, as it is based on the in-line acquisition of thermal images that are immediately pre-processed, cropped and analyzed via a previously-acquired knowledge-base. After receiving a trigger from the laser welding robot, the system records the cooling phase and performs features-based analysis to fully assess the joint quality.
Benefits
• In-line process monitoring and post-process quality check
• Test, measure and control welded joints quality without affecting cycle times or line layouts
• The fully-integrated solution uses IR cameras and artificial intelligence to assess each welded joint before the final assembly
• Improved accuracy of aesthetic defect detection, often exceeds that of visual inspection
• Real-time results are collected and used for analysis and re-training
"High-precision joining is vital in the assembly and integrity of a battery and the combined use of infrared vision and artificial intelligence enables Comau to non-invasively identify esthetic, structural and electrical defects directly within the manufacturing process," explains Giovanni Di Stefano, Chief Technology Officer - Electrification, at Comau. "In this way, we help our customers better meet the evolving requirements of the electrification market."
