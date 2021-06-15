KiloVault Unveils HLX+ Deep-Cycle Solar Lithium Battery

KiloVault®, a provider of innovative and affordable residential and commercial renewable energy solutions, today unveiled the KiloVault™ HLX+ series of solar lithium batteries, the first battery for all climates. This premium product offers the features of both the HLX and CHLX series, at an exceptional value. Key upgrades allow for ease of use and battery bank performance, and premium quality at the same competitive price of earlier models.



"We are really looking forward to this next series of products in the KiloVault line", said Product Manager Andrea Belford. "We listened to our customers and in turn worked closely with our developers to design a battery that meets their growing needs. With the HLX+ line, we feel KiloVault is going to have a competitive advantage over other lithium brands by packing in the most features into a single form factor."The HLX+ series has incorporated several key improvements based on customer feedback:The new HLX+ runs hot and cold so there is no need for the customer to choose between the CHLX and HLX versions - now they have the benefits of both in one battery. Whether they are in very warm or very cold environments, they can be assured of extremely efficient operation.A push-button LED display shows instantaneous state-of-charge (SOC) readings, giving a better understanding of the health of the batteries.The optional HLX+ Bridge enables communications between strings of batteries in a bank, providing coordinated charging, discharging and heating cycles.Designed with versatility in mind, the HLX+ serves as a drop-in replacement for lead-acid batteries in a renewable energy system, providing more energy and a higher cycle count with less weight. They also thrive in marine, RV, camper, golf cart, medical device, lighted signage, and off-grid applications. The HLX+ boasts some of the highest surge ratings in its class, perfect for kitchen appliances or large power tools.Continuing with the success of prior versions, the HLX+ offers built-in Bluetooth and the convenient KiloVault HLX app for Android and iPhone, providing easy monitoring of battery health and performance. For more information, including the HLX+ series data sheet, best-in-class warranty, and installation guide, visit KiloVault's HLX+ product page at https://kilovault.com/kilovault-hlxplus-series.ABOUT KILOVAULT-KiloVault® provides innovative and affordable advanced technology for solar energy applications, based on leading-edge technologies that reduce the cost of entry for homeowners and help reduce humanity's impact on the environment. KiloVault's headquarters is located at 330 Codman Hill Road in Boxborough, Massachusetts. For more information visit their website at https://kilovault.com/ or call Toll Free (888) 218-5924.