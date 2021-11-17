Wallbox Introduces Home Energy Management Solutions for EV Drivers in the U.S.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leader in electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced the launch of Eco-Smart and Power Boost, the company's first home energy management features available for EV drivers in the U.S. Eco-Smart and Power Boost come standard with Pulsar Plus, the smallest available smart home EV charger in North America, capable of 48Amp (11.5kW) charging. With these new features, Wallbox continues to extend its market leadership in energy management and provide its users with intelligent charging solutions for sustainable home energy use.



"These latest features represent a leap forward in how EV owners can charge their vehicles at home," said Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of Wallbox North America. "With the release of Eco-Smart and Power Boost, we have reimagined the way in which energy is monitored, used, accessed and optimized for EV owners throughout the home. As energy costs and demand are expected to continue to rise, intelligently managed EV chargers will become not only a cost-savings measure, but a way to facilitate the transition to clean energy in the future."Maximize clean energy consumptionEco-Smart uses a power meter to measure the energy from a home's rooftop solar system to charge an EV in an efficient and sustainable way. This feature lets homeowners determine the source and mix of power to be delivered to the EV and is available in two modes:Full-Green Mode detects when there is enough surplus green energy available from the home solar PV system to charge an EV, so that the EV is charged with renewable energy.Eco Mode blends grid energy with surplus green energy from home solar panels, maximizing charging speed while taking advantage of the available power from the home solar PV system.Eco-Smart can be controlled through the myWallbox app on a mobile device if the user prefers to switch to all-grid power.Enable more powerful EV charging at homePower Boost is designed to allow installation of a more powerful charger where the home's electrical capacity might otherwise require limiting the power available for EV charging.Power Boost is able to measure the real-time energy usage of a household and dynamically adjust EV charging power. This permits users to install a more powerful EV charger in their homes. When electrical consumption of the household is increased, for example, when air conditioning is in use, EV charging power can be dynamically reduced to avoid overloading the electrical system. As household electrical consumption decreases, EV charging power is increased so that users can charge at maximum speed.The heart of the energy management systemBoth Power Boost and Eco-Smart features are embedded within Pulsar Plus and are easily activated through the myWallbox app and with the professional installation of a power meter kit (available at wallbox.com or via a Wallbox-certified reseller).Pulsar Plus, Wallbox's best selling home charger worldwide, is compatible with all EVs, including Teslas, using the Tesla-provided J1772 adapter. Features include flexible amperage setting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, charge scheduling, power sharing, the myWallbox app, and voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home.About WallboxWallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries.Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 700 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.