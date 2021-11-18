Trinseo to Showcase High-Performance Latex Binders for Coating and Adhesion of Electrodes at the European Battery Show 2021

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders, will highlight its VOLTABOND™ Binders product portfolio at the European Battery Show in Stuttgart, Germany, from November 30 - December 2 at booth 451 in hall 6.



VOLTABOND™ Binders utilize a safe, non-toxic, aqueous-based process that is considered sustainably advantaged compared to more common alternatives. Trinseo's portfolio of high-performance latex binders plays a vital role in battery functionality, improving battery efficiency by controlling adhesion, ionic conductivity, water absorption, chemical resistance, and recharging characteristics. These binders improve battery kinetics by binding the graphite and conductivity agent powder together and onto the current collector in a Li-ion battery, enabling high-performance battery storage."At Trinseo, we are committed to delivering solutions that go beyond simply delivering material," said Christian Page, Director of Research and Development for Batteries, Trinseo. "VOLTABOND is the result of more than 70 years of experience in the Latex Binders business that showcases our dedication to developing tailored, innovative solutions that address the individual needs of our customers—including performance, sustainability, regulatory, and economic issues—to drive their success. The lithium-ion battery industry is a growing market, and we will continue to invest in our capabilities worldwide to service our customers and address industry objectives, including minimizing impurities, reducing capacity loss, improving energy consumption, and enabling recyclability."Trinseo's first appearance at the European Battery Show comes on the heels of the Company's certification for Mass Balance at its Rheinmunster, Germany, plant in August 2021, which certifies the Company's styrene butadiene and styrene acrylic latex products with sustainability declarations. The certification is Trinseo's first for its Latex Binders business, with an additional certification still planned in 2021 at another European site.Trinseo's Latex Binders business operates a strong global network consisting of nine manufacturing sites, four application lab facilities, and a global R&D hub strategically placed, offering local support and security of supply to its customers. It is the largest producer of latex binders in Asia and Pacific countries.