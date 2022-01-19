THE SMARTER E EUROPE 2022: FOCUS ON GREEN HYDROGEN

Munich/Pforzheim, January 19, 2022: The smarter E Europe, the continent's largest platform for the energy industry, welcomes increased efforts promoting green hydrogen, as recently announced by Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action in Germany. Relevant subsidies, infrastructure and procurement have the potential to turn Germany into the "hydrogen hub" of Europe. This is why our innovation hub will put green hydrogen center stage from May 11-13 in Munich.



More Headlines Articles

"Robert Habeck, the minister for economic affairs, has realized that a fast and ambitious acceleration of a green hydrogen market economy is urgent and must be pushed," says Werner Diwald, Chairman of the German Hydrogen and Fuel-Cell Association DWV. Planned subsidies will overcome investment obstacles that have been holding the industry back. The smarter E Europe, in cooperation with DWV, has been advocating hydrogen produced from renewable energy for over two years and can provide important input on how to best promote this source of energy."In October 2021, at The smarter E Europe Restart, I claimed that we were about to embark on a hydrogen market economy, and what the new government is planning has brought us much closer to this step," explains Diwald. According to him, green hydrogen not only brings incredible opportunities for European industries but is also an entire system integrator at the core of the energy transition. Diwald: "We have high hopes for the new government to pave the way for this source of energy in Germany through regulations."International hydrogen economy will get together in Germany in MayThe next The smarter E Europe, taking place from May 11-13, 2022, will once again put green hydrogen center stage. The smarter E - Green Hydrogen Forum, which will be held during the exhibition, will provide industry representatives along the entire value chain an opportunity to showcase their solutions. Businesses looking to bring hydrogen, fuel cells, electrolysis and Power-to-Gas into the market will be meeting at the Green Hydrogen Forum & Expo.From efficient energy generation and storage to distribution to consumption, The smarter E Europe covers the entire range of energy industry topics. It includes the energy exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power, all of which can be attended with a single ticket. Each of the energy exhibitions has a distinct professional focus, and by organizing all of them at the same time, the links between products and topics - which are so crucial for the energy sector - are mapped.The smarter E Europe, which encompasses the four individual exhibitions (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe), will take place from May 11-13, 2022, at Messe München. You can now register.For more information, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.dewww.ees-europe.comImage source: © Solar Promotion GmbHThe smarter E Europe"Creating a new energy world" - This is the goal of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest platform for the energy industry. The focus is on renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization of the energy industry as well as cross-sector solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a smart and sustainable energy supply. Our vision: A renewable, decentralized, and digital energy supply that is available around the clock. We have been working hard on this vision for 30 years. Combined on the innovation platform, The smarter E Europe a total of four parallel exhibitions will be presented:"Connecting Solar Business" is the motto of Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry. Since being founded more than 30 years ago, Intersolar Europe has become the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers project developers, planners, and start-ups of the solar industry."Innovating energy storage": In accordance with this motto, ees Europe, Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems brings together manufacturers, distributors, project developers, system integrators, professional users and suppliers of innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies such as hydrogen and Power-to-Gas applications.Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, is the ideal meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers, installers, fleet and energy managers, distributors and start-ups. The exhibition shines the spotlight on charging systems, electric vehicles, traction batteries and mobility services as well as innovative solutions and technologies for sustainable mobility.EM-Power Europe is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It focuses on the efficient distribution and use of renewable energy as well as energy management in smart grids and microgrids. Other topics featured are grid infrastructure, energy services, operator models. In addition, EM-Power Europe supports companies on their way to climate neutrality.For more information on Intersolar Europe, please visit: www.thesmartere.deThe smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim, and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).