Cementex Announces Enhanced New Design of Double-Insulated Wrenches

Cementex, the safety tool specialists, announces a new design enhancement to its extensive line of industry-leading Double-Insulated Wrenches that provide the greatest possible safety of personnel in environments in and around energized equipment. Cementex open-end, box-end and geared wrenches will now feature a continuous outer layer of orange insulation to provide a smooth transition between the dual-layer and single-layer portions of each tool.



More Headlines Articles

Beginning immediately, Cementex will be phasing out the yellow insulation layer on the working ends of the wrenches and will ensure that all kits will have the same style. All part numbers for tools and kits will remain the same.This design advancement makes the work end of the wrenches even slimmer so that they are consistent with the insulation process that makes Cementex drivers the slimmest insulated tools available. The smooth transition and reduced overall size of the wrenches enables access into tighter locations and minimizes the likelihood of the outer layer being caught on sharp edges that could damage the tools' insulation.Cementex tools are manufactured in Burlington, NJ to the highest quality standards. The insulation is guaranteed to pass a 10,000 VAC proof test in accordance with applicable U.S. and international standards and all tools come with the Cementex Limited Lifetime Warranty.For more information about Cementex's industry-leading double-insulated open-end, box-end and geared wrenches and screwdrivers, visit www.cementexusa.com or call 1-800-654-1292.