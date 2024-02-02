Best Of 2024

What Can a 3000 Watt Inverter Run?

When choosing a solar inverter, have you ever thought about how many load the inverter can actually run? The following takes a 3000 Watt inverter as an example to further explain to you.

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What Can a 5KVA Inverter Carry

What can a 5kva inverter carry? Have you thought about it when you buy an inverter? There are more information about the 5kva solar inverter system carry analysis as follow.

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GreenMine secures first waste carbonisation site in Wales

UK-based waste carbonisation business, GreenMine, has secured its first operational site - an industrial location in North Wales.

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Hydrogen Energy Storage Industry | Future Growth Prospects

The increased deployment of hydrogen energy storage in the utility, commercial, and residential sectors is driving the industry. The sector is predicted to grow due to high industrial demand for hydrogen in metal treatment, petroleum refining, and food processing. Potential opportunity for the market lies in increasing the commercialization of power-to-gas technology. In this technology, hydrogen can be converted back to electricity and used for powering the electric grid during peak hours.

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From One-Way to Two-Way: The Future of Electricity with Smart Grids

The key to a smart grid lies in two-way communication. Just like the internet, it uses a network of sensors, controls, and automation to digitally manage the flow of electricity. Unlike the internet, however, this network optimizes the power grid in real-time, adapting to our ever-changing energy demands.

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NEW GREEN ENERGY DEVELOPER REDELIO RENEWABLES LLC ESTABLISHED TO REACH 2,4 GW OF BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS (BESS) IN THE U.S.

The newly established entity will leverage the combined strengths of Redelfi and Elio Group to develop a robust pipeline for a power of up to 2,4 GW of BESS projects across the U.S.

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A Comprehensive Guide to Solar Panel Prices in Lahore

Discover the key factors influencing solar panel prices in Lahore, the benefits of solar energy, and how investing with trusted providers like Uni Solar can pave the way for a sustainable future.

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Canadian Green Tech Revolutionizes Home Solar Installation with Innovative Solutions and Strategic Partnerships

Founded by accomplished Ontario based entrepreneur Scott Porter, CGT stands out as a central hub for best-in-class tools and technologies. The company has developed a robust platform that simplifies the solar installation process, making it more accessible for homeowners across Canada.

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Emaldo Introduces the Emaldo Power Store, an Advanced Energy Storage Solution for Solar Systems

Emaldo, a pioneer in AI-driven home energy solutions, today announced the release of the Emaldo Power Store, a powerful and versatile energy storage system designed to enhance both new and existing solar installations.

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How Pole Yards and Emergency Poles Enhance Utility Services at CMS

At CMS Utility Services, we enhance utility operations with effective pole yard management and emergency pole solutions. Our customized pole racks securely store and organize poles, reducing damage risks. We prioritize safety, efficiency, and rapid response to emergencies with over 40 years of expertise.

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Does hybrid inverter need solar charge controller?

Hybrid inverters integrate both inverter and solar charge controller functions, eliminating the need for a separate solar charge controller and simplifying solar power system installation.

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Hybrid solar inverter vs normal inverter which is better?

A hybrid solar inverter combines inverter and charge controller functions, offering easy installation, high efficiency, and built-in protections. It's a cost-effective and safe choice, ideal for home solar systems.

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ENG8 achieves another global first in the race for fusion energy

Catalysed fusion specialists at ENG8 International have confirmed the results of the recent independent validation of its EnergiCell®, conducted by world-renowned LENR (low energy nuclear reactions) expert Dr Jean-Paul Biberian. The validation showed that the system can be self-powering and export net electricity.

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The Powerhouse of Performance: VRLA Batteries by Euro Energy Resources Limited

Euro Energy Resources Limited offers high-quality VRLA batteries for reliable, maintenance-free power solutions across diverse industries.

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Innovative Solutions in Custom Battery Packs: Powering the Future

Exploring the forefront of innovation with custom battery packs and solutions, tailored to meet diverse industry needs.

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The Rise of the Battery Binder Industry: Revolutionizing Energy Storage

Multifunctional battery binders have seen a significant rise in demand due to their various advantages and applications in the energy storage industry. Battery binders play a crucial role in the construction of lithium-ion batteries, as they help hold the active materials together and improve the battery's performance and safety.

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Energy Vault Announces China State Grid Interconnection of First EVx 100 MWh Gravity Energy Storage System, Groundbreaking of Three Additional EVx Gravity Storage Systems and Other China Market Expansion Milestones

Rudong 25 MW/100 MWh EVx system became fully interconnected to the local state utility grid in December 2023 as planned, enabling full commissioning, inverse power and operational activity powered by the State Grid

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Artificial Intelligence (AI) Changing the Game of Renewable Energy Industry

The low-carbon transition will need AI to integrate a large increase in intermittent renewable energy while ensuring a stable grid.

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Energy Efficient Lighting Technology industry is Rising Rapidly

The global energy efficient lighting technology industry size was exhibited at USD 191.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 408.93 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

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Thermal Energy Storage Industry: the Advantages At a Glance

In the rapidly growing field of global thermal energy storage market size was valued at USD 21.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 51.80 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2033

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Energy Vault Issues 2023 Sustainability Report

-ESG score from S&P Global increased 200% from 2022, placing Energy Vault in the 94th percentile of reporting industry -Energy Vault shares early-stage data and 2023 activations of newly established sustainability infrastructure, systems, protocols, standards, and metrics from which the organization measures current and future success -Accomplishes all established 2023 goals disclosed in 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report

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4 Types Of Solar Panels That Are In High Demand

The demand for solar PV panel continues to rise as the world shifts towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. Mono Perc Half-Cut Solar Modules, Bifacial Solar Modules, Polycrystalline Solar Modules, and BIPV Solar Modules represent just a few examples of the innovative technologies driving this transformation. Whether it's maximizing energy efficiency, reducing environmental impact, or enhancing architectural design, these high-demand solar panel types are paving the way towards a brighter tomorrow powered by the sun.

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Flywheel Energy Storage Industry is Rising Rapidly

The Europe flywheel energy storage Industry size was estimated at USD 1.17 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 1.50 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 2.51% from 2024 to 2033. The driving factors of the flywheel energy storage Industry are the growth in the renewable energy sector and growing demand for clean and sustainable energy solutions.

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WETER company has started the implementation of the V.O.D.A energy project, which provides for the development of a new hydropower plant for the production of electricity using the laws of nature

For the sustainable development of alternative energy, new technical solutions with prospects for use are required. A hydropower technical solution for electricity generation has been developed, which has an inventive level and the prospect of wide application for creating innovative sources of electricity in infrastructure facilities and in production. This technical solution already has the status of an invention - Energy generator. There are no competitive technical solutions yet, and according to the design and conditions of use, the hydropower plant is of interest as an alternative and safe source of electricity, capable of being integrated into various infrastructure facilities.

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The Rise of Bio-LNG as a Renewable Energy Solution

Bio-LNG plays a crucial role in decarbonizing various sectors such as transportation, industry, and residential heating. Its production and utilization contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, mitigating climate change, and promoting energy security.

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Energy As A Service Industry is Rising Rapidly

The global energy as a service Industry size was exhibited at USD 59.40 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 141.92 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2033. Increasing adoption of renewable sources, the booming global transportation industries, the spread of electric vehicles (EVs), and a greater emphasis on sustainable energy are driving the growth of energy as a service Industry.

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Sungrow iHomeManager Debuts in Europe, Amplifying Household Renewable Energy Income over 10%

Powered by Sungrow's cutting-edge AI technology, this intelligent home energy management solution customizes optimal energy strategies for households based on solar power predictions and analysis of household load consumption. Acting as the "smart brain" of homes, it significantly increases renewable energy income by 10% or more*.

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Canadian Solar's e-STORAGE to Deliver 498 MWh DC of Battery Storage Solutions for Aypa Power's Bypass Project in Texas

Strategically located in Fort Bend County near Thompsons, Texas, the Bypass Project will support the growing energy demand of the greater Houston area. It will utilize 106 units of e-STORAGE's latest battery energy storage solution, SolBank 3.0.

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Protect Your Solar Investment: A Guide to Understanding Solar Warranties

Learn about different solar warranties, what equipment is covered, and how to avoid unexpected costs after installing solar.

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Peak Energy on Track to Rapidly Scale Sodium-Ion Battery Manufacturing in the U.S. to Secure Future of Renewable Energy

Peak Energy raises $55M Series A to commercialize sodium-ion battery technology and launches pilot program with key customers for delivery of first systems in 2025

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Smart Energy Market Size to Hit $ 394.99 Billion by 2032 | Boasting a 10.50% CAGR

The U.S. smart energy market size was valued at USD 47.20 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 114.04 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.30% from 2023 to 2032.

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Aggreko Launches New Mid-Sized 500 kW/250 kWh and 250 kW/575 kWh Energy Storage Systems

The global energy solutions company launches higher capacity battery storage modules for the North American market

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Harnessing the Wind: The Benefits and Regional Outlook of Wind Turbines

A wind turbine is a device designed to capture the kinetic energy from the wind and convert it into mechanical energy, which is then further transformed into electrical energy. This conversion process involves large blades mounted on a rotor that spins as the wind flows past them. The spinning rotor is connected to a generator, which produces electricity that can be fed into the power grid for consumption. Wind turbines come in various sizes, from small ones used for individual homes to massive utility-scale turbines found in wind farms.

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Grew Energy Debuts Next-Gen Solar PV Modules for North American Market

India's youngest & fastest-growing solar PV module manufacturer showcases its line of reliable, high-efficiency solar energy solutions

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Enteligent Launches DC-Powered Fleet Infrastructure Charging Solution at RE+ Demonstration

Enteligent Launches DC-Powered Fleet Infrastructure Charging Solution at RE+ Demonstration

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Solar Energy Storage Battery Market Size to Hit USD 48.14 Billion by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global Solar Energy Storage Battery market size was USD 4.43 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 5.50 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 48.14 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 24.22% from 2024 to 2034.

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Expanding Opportunities: The Role of Silicone in the Renewable Energy Market

Silicones are valued for their versatility, offering benefits such as durability, flexibility, and resistance to extreme conditions. These qualities make them essential in both skincare formulations and building materials, fueling demand across diverse industries.

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Floating Solar PV Market Set to Surge Past USD 8.6 Billion by 2032: The Future of Sustainable Power

Floating solar PV systems, also called floating solar farms or floating photovoltaic systems, involve the installation of solar panels on water bodies like lakes, reservoirs, or oceans.

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TEXEL Energy Storage rebrands as TEXEL Energy to reflect new green business opportunities

The core technology, developed by TEXEL over the years, enables the conversion of thermal energy into green electricity and heat in an economically and environmentally sustainable way. This technology will be applied across the different business divisions to fuel TEXEL's growth and innovation in the green energy sector.

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Redeux Energy Announces Sale of Utility-Scale, Solar and Storage Development Project to Scout Clean Energy

The 200 MWdc solar and 160 MWh storage project is sited adjacent to the DB Wilson Coal-fired Power Plant in Western Kentucky

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Bloom Energy Announces World's Largest Fuel Cell Installation in History

80 MW SOFC project demonstrates Bloom's ability to operate at large scale and the company's transformative role in the worldwide energy transition

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Eligo Energy Can Better Serve its Customers Thanks to POWWR Risk360

POWWR's Risk360 solution provides Eligo with insight and intelligence so it can optimize delivery and keep costs low

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U.S. Energy Storage Market is Expanding Rapidly

The U.S. energy storage market is expanding at a growth rate of 9.36%, driven by an increasing need for modernization, growing demand for electric vehicles, integration of renewable energy, increased attention on sustainability and government incentives and policies.

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NXTGEN Energy Achieves Octopus Trusted Partner Status

NXTGEN Energy has been making significant strides in the renewable energy sector, and we are thrilled to share our latest achievement-being recognized as an Octopus Trusted Partner. This esteemed designation, awarded by Octopus Energy, highlights our unwavering commitment to delivering quality and innovation in sustainable energy solutions.

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Ampion Brings Clean Energy, Savings to Mainers with 5 New Community Solar Sites

New Maine community solar sites are now producing nearly 25 megawatts of clean energy and providing savings for Mainers.

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FREYR Battery Closes Transformative Acquisition of Trina Solar's U.S. Manufacturing Assets

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