Best Of 2024

WETER company has started the implementation of the V.O.D.A energy project, which provides for the development of a new hydropower plant for the production of electricity using the laws of nature

For the sustainable development of alternative energy, new technical solutions with prospects for use are required. A hydropower technical solution for electricity generation has been developed, which has an inventive level and the prospect of wide application for creating innovative sources of electricity in infrastructure facilities and in production. This technical solution already has the status of an invention - Energy generator. There are no competitive technical solutions yet, and according to the design and conditions of use, the hydropower plant is of interest as an alternative and safe source of electricity, capable of being integrated into various infrastructure facilities.