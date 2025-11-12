Peak Energy Signs 4.75 GWh Contract with Jupiter Power for Industry-Leading Sodium-Ion Battery Storage Systems

Peak Energy, a U.S.-based company developing low-cost, giga- scale energy storage technology for the grid, today announced a multi-year phased agreement with Jupiter Power LLC ("Jupiter Power" or "Jupiter"), a leading developer and operator of utility-scale battery energy storage systems. Under the agreement, Peak Energy will supply up to 4.75GWh of its industry-leading sodium-ion battery energy storage systems (ESS) to Jupiter Power, for deployment between 2027 and 2030.



More Headlines Articles

Peak's sodium-ion batteries promise less degradation over their lifetime and reduced operations and maintenance costs compared to lithium-ion systems on the market today. Lower system degradation can also reduce augmentation requirements, meaning operators will not have to add additional battery units or components over a project's lifetime in order to maintain storage capacity over the project's lifespan. The fully passive cooling system enables safer operations and allows Peak to eliminate many of the parts required by today's lithium-ion technology that require routine maintenance, repair, and replacement. This further contributes to the potential for market-leading total cost of ownership in a variety of use cases across the energy storage sector."From day one, we have believed that sodium-ion will be the winning technology for grid-scale storage, which is absolutely essential to meet increasing demand from hyperscalers and AI. Deploying the world's largest sodium-ion energy storage system with one of the nation's top Independent Power Producers proves that sodium is ready for today and will dominate the future," said Landon Mossburg, CEO and Co-Founder at Peak Energy. "Jupiter Power has always been on the cutting edge of technology adoption and development, and their team deeply understands the need to invest in and deploy technology solutions that will deliver long- term financial and operational savings to customers. We are thrilled to partner with them to bring Peak Energy's technology to the market.""Jupiter Power is excited to support domestic battery energy storage manufacturing as we continue to increase the deployment of firm, dispatchable energy when and where it's most needed," said Mike Geier, Jupiter's Chief Technology Officer. "Peak Energy's approach to battery innovation is a potential game changer for the industry and we applaud them as a first mover in domestic sodium-ion technology."This news comes shortly after Peak Energy launched its industry-leading, proprietary, grid-scale sodium-ion (NFPP) system. With a fully passive design that eliminates active cooling and cuts auxiliary power use by up to 97%, the system offers nearly 30% better cell degradation performance over 20 years, at a lower operating and maintenance cost and with greater reliability. The agreement underscores the momentum behind Peak's technology and further validates Peak's scalable, drop-in solution and supports Peak's commitment to building America's domestic sodium-ion supply chain.Under the agreement, Peak will deliver approximately 720 MWh of storage in 2027, marking the largest ever single deployment of sodium-ion batteries announced to date, and includes an option to deliver a further 4 GWh under a capacity reservation spanning 2028-2030. In total, the contract value could exceed $500 million, a significant milestone for Peak Energy.To learn more about Peak's revolutionary battery storage solutions, visit www.peakenergy.com.About Peak EnergyFounded in 2023, Peak Energy is a U.S.-based company developing low-cost, giga-scale energy storage technology to secure America's energy economy. Founded by industry veterans from Tesla, Enovix and Apple, the company is on a mission to drastically lower the cost of energy storage and establish the U.S. as a global leader in the battery market. For more information, visit www.peakenergy.com.