Best Of 2025

The Flexible Solar Panels Market is projected to exceed USD 1.6 billion by 2032, growing at a 13.4% CAGR. Rising clean energy adoption, lightweight designs, and flexible applications are driving global market growth and shaping the future of sustainable power generation.
This text answers four key questions about sodium-ion inverters: A sodium-ion inverter converts DC from sodium-ion batteries to AC for homes, industries, or grids, optimized for sodium-based storage with better efficiency and safety via sodium's thermal stability and temperature tolerance. Technically, it handles lower voltages (2.5-3.0V vs lithium's 3.2-3.7V) but has greater stability, 30-40% lower material costs due to abundant sodium, better cold performance (-20°C with 85% efficiency vs lithium's 60%), and simpler cooling. Current uses include Germany's Nordex wind farm (storing excess wind energy) and rural Kenya's off-grid solar systems. The market outlook is positive: it's projected to hit $1.2B by 2030 (27% CAGR 2025-2030), with major players scaling production, and experts foresee mass-market parity with lithium by 2026 as sodium batteries grow cost-competitive.
The global Wind Energy Foundation Market is projected to reach USD 93.6 billion by 2030, growing at a 4.1% CAGR. Driven by offshore wind expansion, policy support, and engineering innovation, foundations are becoming central to the clean energy transition worldwide.
Energy Storage as a Service Market growth is fueled by rising investments in smart grids, renewable integration, and energy management services. The market, projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2032, is gaining traction among utilities and industrial sectors seeking reliable and flexible power solutions.
The global Airborne Wind Turbine Market is expected to surpass USD 320.7 million by 2032, growing at an 11.2% CAGR, as airborne systems revolutionize wind power generation with high-altitude efficiency and lower costs.
The Graphene Battery Market is transforming global energy storage with ultra-fast charging, high energy density, and sustainable materials. Explore key market trends, growth drivers, and innovations powering EVs and electronics, backed by Ameco Research insights.
The solar photovoltaic glass industry is booming as governments promote renewable energy and green buildings. Valued at $17.1 Billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $243.7 Billion by 2033, driven by BIPV, smart infrastructure, and rapid technological innovation.
The Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market was valued at US$ 28.3 Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 552.3 Bn by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 34.6%. Driven by supportive policies, energy storage integration, and rising clean energy demand, CSP is emerging as a key technology for sustainable, round-the-clock power generation.
Designed for Enhanced Reliability, Simplified Fleet Management and Proactive Diagnostics
This review explores key hyperaccumulator species, their physiological mechanisms for metal uptake, and advancements in genetic engineering, soil amendments, and microbial-assisted strategies to enhance bioavailability and translocation.
WorldOne Energies Commissions 1.2 GW Solar Module Manufacturing Line Nagpur, India - WorldOne Energies Pvt. Ltd. has successfully commissioned a high-speed 1.2 GW solar module manufacturing line, marking a significant leap in India's renewable manufacturing capabilities. The facility is designed to produce N-type TOPCon Mono-Bifacial Supreme Series modules, ranging from 525 Wp to 650 Wp.
The global energy landscape is undergoing a seismic transformation, and at the heart of this revolution lies the Virtual Power Plant (VPP), a technology reshaping how electricity is generated, managed, and consumed. According to Precedence Research, the global VPP market, valued at USD 6.28 billion in 2025, is projected to soar to USD 39.31 billion by 2034, growing at a robust CAGR of 22.61%. This explosive growth reflects the accelerating integration of renewable energy sources and the proliferation of distributed energy resources (DERs), such as solar photovoltaics (PV), wind, battery storage, and electric vehicles.
The Clean Technology Market is projected to surpass $2.5 trillion by 2033, growing at a 12.1% CAGR. Driven by renewable energy adoption, sustainability goals, and supportive global policies, the market is reshaping the future of clean energy and green innovation.
Gunsan plant is the first volume production facility globally for silicon-carbon materials dedicated to enhancing lithium-ion battery performance.
This partnership unites OutBack Power's leadership in reliable distributed energy with C4V's proven battery technology and Near Prime Technologies' domestic manufacturing capability.
The global perovskite solar cell market is projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 38.05% from 2025 and 2034. This exponential growth reflects the increasing adoption of PSCs across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.
With wastewater being prevalent in every city across North America, the market for WET systems exceeds $24 billion. WET systems provide meaningful carbon reduction for dense urban centres where other technologies like Geoexchange are not viable or practical.
Despite the positive characteristics of SMRs, the high costs and dangers of radioactive material deprioritize the technology compared to traditional and reliable energy sources like fossil fuels.
Traditional alternating current (AC) transmission systems face limitations in their abilities to handle the variability of renewable energy sources, an issue compounded by the persistent challenges of an aging infrastructure.
The concept showcases a scalable path to zero-tailpipe emission autonomous long-haul freight powered by hydrogen infrastructure. Shared vision outlines potential benefits, including zero-tailpipe emissions, greater efficiency, and improved road safety.
Averna has developed a procedure for automating battery inspection for one of its customers. The fact that potential errors are extremely varied increases the complexity of the inspection process.
With MyGrid 10K it's your grid, you're the boss. It's home electricity on your terms -- rather than having terms dictated by utilities with their ever-increasing rates that consumers are helpless to do anything about it.
This article will explain aging in lithium-ion batteries, which are the dominant battery type worldwide with a market share of over 90 percent for battery energy stationary storage (BESS).
Our patented methodology of modeling threats against the wind farm's complete assets has often given our customers 5-10 minutes earlier alerts for lightning.
Ensuring grid stability with high levels of IBRs is a growing technical challenge. Traditional grids derived strength and inertia from big spinning generators, but when those are replaced by solar inverters and wind turbines, the system behaves differently.
Partner with the wrong ITAD and e-waste provider, and your business faces lawsuits and damage to your reputation. It's beneficial to be very selective about who handles your e-waste.
AWM Continues its Mission to Provide Wire Management Solutions that Further Accelerate the Adoption of Clean Energy
The Asia-Pacific perovskite solar cell market is expanding rapidly with a CAGR of 10.84% and reaching around USD 4,702.13 million by 2034.
GermanSolar introduces its Agrivoltaics solar panels: AgriGermanSolar® for dual land use in agriculture. The Agri-GermanSolar® panels are made for dual-land-use, providing optimal solutions for greenhouses, Agri-Solar farming roofs, and life-stock animal-shelters. GermanSolar offers multiple system-solutions with several variables to maximize solar energy absorption and yield, for the panels and, of course, for the crops, too!
The T1 brand represents the Company's commitment to becoming a vertically integrated U.S. solar + battery storage leader from its new corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas.
LNG storage tanks are essential for the safe and efficient storage of liquefied natural gas at cryogenic temperatures. These tanks play a crucial role in supporting global energy needs by ensuring a stable supply of LNG for industries, power generation, and transportation. Innovations such as floating storage units (FSRUs), underground LNG storage, and advanced insulation technologies are enhancing efficiency, safety, and sustainability. As the world transitions toward cleaner energy sources, LNG storage tanks continue to be a vital component in ensuring energy security and reducing environmental impact.
Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology is an innovative system that allows electric vehicles (EVs) to not only draw power from the electrical grid for charging but also to send excess energy back to the grid when needed. Essentially, V2G transforms electric vehicles into mobile energy storage units, enabling them to supply stored electricity to the grid during times of high demand or when renewable energy sources like wind or solar are unavailable.
The Battery-Box HVE is offered in combination with the single-phase hybrid inverter Power-Box SH3/3.7/4.6/5/6K or the three-phase hybrid inverter Power-Box TH5/6/8/10/12/15K by BYD, which makes it the first integrated residential energy storage system by BYD Energy Storage. Visitors of the Key Energy 2025 had the opportunity to join the launch presentation at the Rimini Expo Centre.
Affordable Wind Turbines Plug In wind And Solar All in one units. American made all in one plug and play affordable wind and solar systems in one kit and it simply plugs in.That's right plugged wind and solar.
The concentrated solar power market size was calculated at USD 8.55 billion in 2024 and is predicted to attain around USD 45.65 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 18.24%.
Solx Facility Creates Hundreds of Jobs, Drives Economic Growth and Energy Security for the Island
Virtue Solar explains how Dominion's NEM 2.0 proposal could affect Virginians that want to go solar.
Ready Solar Selects IONiX Citing Unmatched Product Quality and Support
La Nava and Ebro I projects were developed by GRUPO ENHOL and executed on an EPC basis by its subsidiary INVER.
Leading renewable energy consultancy Natural Power has been appointed as the technical expert and client representative for Network Rail on the construction phase of the landmark Bloy's Grove Solar Project - a first-of-its-kind initiative in which Network Rail will procure renewable power directly through a corporate power purchase agreement (CoPPA) with an independent power producer.
Generative AI has been a revolutionary tool in various regions to enhance grid operations into smart grid operations. Also, the generative AI's ability to analyze data to make forecasts can be used for utility forecasting to predict the future of energy consumption, requirement, and generation rate.
ABB has partnered with E.ON, Germany's largest distribution system operator (DSO), to supply its new sulfur hexafluoride (SF6)-free gas-insulated switch-gear (GIS).
'Rust Battery' Now Operational in The Netherlands; First Multi-Day Long-Duration Energy Storage System Designed to Use a Fully European Build
Jewellok Is Specialty Gas Automatic Changeover Manifold Manufacturer And Supplier In China,Manufacturing Semi Automatic And Automatic Stainless Steel High Purity Oxygen Nitrogen Helium Argon Gas Changeover Manifold, Automatic Gas Switchover System, Automatic Non-Electric Gas Cylinder Changeover Systems, Specialty Gas Fully Automatic Changeover Manifolds And So On.
New West Texas campus combines natural gas and battery storage to power the future of AI
Solas Energy Consulting Inc. is separating from its U.S. partnership to focus on greater opportunities in Canada and internationally. Building on 16+ years of renewable energy expertise, the Calgary-based firm will continue serving U.S. clients while broadening its work in hydrogen, ESG, mobility, and clean energy. This forward-looking strategy positions the company for a decade of innovation and growth.
Delivers Redundancy, Scalability, and High-Integrity Control for Mission Critical Power
The case study details the application of Comau's Hyperflex mobile robotic factory and MATE-XT wearable exoskeletons in automating the construction of a 3MW section within EDP's 122MW solar park in Peñaflor, Valladolid, Spain.
Hydrogen energy storage converts excess renewable electricity into hydrogen, which can be stored and later used for electricity, transportation, or industrial fuel. With advancing technologies, hydrogen offers a safe, efficient, and versatile solution for a low-carbon energy system.
As refineries worldwide accelerate modernization and decarbonization, hydrogen is emerging as both a catalyst and a bridge, transforming traditional fuel refining into a cleaner, AI-optimized industry projected to exceed USD 459 billion by 2034.