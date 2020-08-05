APAC Solar Energy Digital Event 2020_ASEAN Chapter, an all-in-one Business Matching Platform

APAC Solar Energy Digital Event 2020 , with the first subject centering around ASEAN region, is the only online virtual event that focusing on the burgeoning solar development in Asia Pacific. APAC Solar Energy Digital Event 2020 will combine with Virtual Exhibition showcase, Webinar session and 1-to-1 Match-Making Online creating a one-stop business matching platform for all industry players to share knowledge, expand business contacts and get rid of the Covid-19 travel restricts. Unlike a typical webcast or virtual event, APAC Solar Energy Digital Event 2020 is an all-in-one online event platform optimized for connecting, for learning, knowledge sharing, networking and engaging with all industry and policymakers. From a virtual exhibition to one-to-one meetings with other attendees based on your profile, B2B matchmaking with local developers and more, you will have the chance to build your global network and find potential clients without having to leave your home or office. And all these exciting sessions are free.

Unlike a typical webcast or virtual event, APAC Solar Energy Digital Event 2020 is an all-in-one online event platform optimized for connecting, for learning, knowledge sharing, networking and engaging with all industry and policymakers. From a virtual exhibition to one-to-one meetings with other attendees based on your profile, B2B matchmaking with local developers and more, you will have the chance to build your global network and find potential clients without having to leave your home or office. And all these exciting sessions are free.To Learn More:https://www.neoventurecorp.com/apac-solar-energy-digital-event-2020/What the platform can offer:- Webinar and online panel discussion to get extensive information of industry and market in condensed time- 1-on-1 online networking opportunities with all attendees specialized in solar industry- Online inquiries with leading solar manufactures in Sponsor/Exhibitor showcase page1-on-1 online networking will be open during 15-18 September, 2020.How does it work?1. Registration in advance2. Build your profile3. Select other online attendees you would like to match and launch 1-on-1 meetings onlineWebinars and panel discussions will be held during 15-18 September, 2020, focusing on different potential solar markets with the first chapter centering around ASEAN region, including Vietnam, Myanmar and Malaysia. The development of information technology, together with our enthusiasm, ensures that attendees have access to cutting-edge knowledge and broad vision in the most efficient, convenient and cost-effective way, making optimal decisions ahead.Hope the distance will not separate each other and block the approach of opportunities!