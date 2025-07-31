Best Of 2025

The Flexible Solar Panels Market is projected to exceed USD 1.6 billion by 2032, growing at a 13.4% CAGR. Rising clean energy adoption, lightweight designs, and flexible applications are driving global market growth and shaping the future of sustainable power generation.
This text answers four key questions about sodium-ion inverters: A sodium-ion inverter converts DC from sodium-ion batteries to AC for homes, industries, or grids, optimized for sodium-based storage with better efficiency and safety via sodium's thermal stability and temperature tolerance. Technically, it handles lower voltages (2.5-3.0V vs lithium's 3.2-3.7V) but has greater stability, 30-40% lower material costs due to abundant sodium, better cold performance (-20°C with 85% efficiency vs lithium's 60%), and simpler cooling. Current uses include Germany's Nordex wind farm (storing excess wind energy) and rural Kenya's off-grid solar systems. The market outlook is positive: it's projected to hit $1.2B by 2030 (27% CAGR 2025-2030), with major players scaling production, and experts foresee mass-market parity with lithium by 2026 as sodium batteries grow cost-competitive.
The global Wind Energy Foundation Market is projected to reach USD 93.6 billion by 2030, growing at a 4.1% CAGR. Driven by offshore wind expansion, policy support, and engineering innovation, foundations are becoming central to the clean energy transition worldwide.
Energy Storage as a Service Market growth is fueled by rising investments in smart grids, renewable integration, and energy management services. The market, projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2032, is gaining traction among utilities and industrial sectors seeking reliable and flexible power solutions.
The global Airborne Wind Turbine Market is expected to surpass USD 320.7 million by 2032, growing at an 11.2% CAGR, as airborne systems revolutionize wind power generation with high-altitude efficiency and lower costs.
The Graphene Battery Market is transforming global energy storage with ultra-fast charging, high energy density, and sustainable materials. Explore key market trends, growth drivers, and innovations powering EVs and electronics, backed by Ameco Research insights.
The solar photovoltaic glass industry is booming as governments promote renewable energy and green buildings. Valued at $17.1 Billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $243.7 Billion by 2033, driven by BIPV, smart infrastructure, and rapid technological innovation.
The Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market was valued at US$ 28.3 Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 552.3 Bn by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 34.6%. Driven by supportive policies, energy storage integration, and rising clean energy demand, CSP is emerging as a key technology for sustainable, round-the-clock power generation.
Designed for Enhanced Reliability, Simplified Fleet Management and Proactive Diagnostics
WorldOne Energies Commissions 1.2 GW Solar Module Manufacturing Line Nagpur, India - WorldOne Energies Pvt. Ltd. has successfully commissioned a high-speed 1.2 GW solar module manufacturing line, marking a significant leap in India's renewable manufacturing capabilities. The facility is designed to produce N-type TOPCon Mono-Bifacial Supreme Series modules, ranging from 525 Wp to 650 Wp.
The global energy landscape is undergoing a seismic transformation, and at the heart of this revolution lies the Virtual Power Plant (VPP), a technology reshaping how electricity is generated, managed, and consumed. According to Precedence Research, the global VPP market, valued at USD 6.28 billion in 2025, is projected to soar to USD 39.31 billion by 2034, growing at a robust CAGR of 22.61%. This explosive growth reflects the accelerating integration of renewable energy sources and the proliferation of distributed energy resources (DERs), such as solar photovoltaics (PV), wind, battery storage, and electric vehicles.
The Clean Technology Market is projected to surpass $2.5 trillion by 2033, growing at a 12.1% CAGR. Driven by renewable energy adoption, sustainability goals, and supportive global policies, the market is reshaping the future of clean energy and green innovation.
Gunsan plant is the first volume production facility globally for silicon-carbon materials dedicated to enhancing lithium-ion battery performance.
This partnership unites OutBack Power's leadership in reliable distributed energy with C4V's proven battery technology and Near Prime Technologies' domestic manufacturing capability.
The global perovskite solar cell market is projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 38.05% from 2025 and 2034. This exponential growth reflects the increasing adoption of PSCs across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.
AWM Continues its Mission to Provide Wire Management Solutions that Further Accelerate the Adoption of Clean Energy
The Asia-Pacific perovskite solar cell market is expanding rapidly with a CAGR of 10.84% and reaching around USD 4,702.13 million by 2034.
GermanSolar introduces its Agrivoltaics solar panels: AgriGermanSolar® for dual land use in agriculture. The Agri-GermanSolar® panels are made for dual-land-use, providing optimal solutions for greenhouses, Agri-Solar farming roofs, and life-stock animal-shelters. GermanSolar offers multiple system-solutions with several variables to maximize solar energy absorption and yield, for the panels and, of course, for the crops, too!
The T1 brand represents the Company's commitment to becoming a vertically integrated U.S. solar + battery storage leader from its new corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas.
LNG storage tanks are essential for the safe and efficient storage of liquefied natural gas at cryogenic temperatures. These tanks play a crucial role in supporting global energy needs by ensuring a stable supply of LNG for industries, power generation, and transportation. Innovations such as floating storage units (FSRUs), underground LNG storage, and advanced insulation technologies are enhancing efficiency, safety, and sustainability. As the world transitions toward cleaner energy sources, LNG storage tanks continue to be a vital component in ensuring energy security and reducing environmental impact.
Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology is an innovative system that allows electric vehicles (EVs) to not only draw power from the electrical grid for charging but also to send excess energy back to the grid when needed. Essentially, V2G transforms electric vehicles into mobile energy storage units, enabling them to supply stored electricity to the grid during times of high demand or when renewable energy sources like wind or solar are unavailable.
The Battery-Box HVE is offered in combination with the single-phase hybrid inverter Power-Box SH3/3.7/4.6/5/6K or the three-phase hybrid inverter Power-Box TH5/6/8/10/12/15K by BYD, which makes it the first integrated residential energy storage system by BYD Energy Storage. Visitors of the Key Energy 2025 had the opportunity to join the launch presentation at the Rimini Expo Centre.
Affordable Wind Turbines Plug In wind And Solar All in one units. American made all in one plug and play affordable wind and solar systems in one kit and it simply plugs in.That's right plugged wind and solar.
The concentrated solar power market size was calculated at USD 8.55 billion in 2024 and is predicted to attain around USD 45.65 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 18.24%.
Solx Facility Creates Hundreds of Jobs, Drives Economic Growth and Energy Security for the Island
Virtue Solar explains how Dominion's NEM 2.0 proposal could affect Virginians that want to go solar.
Ready Solar Selects IONiX Citing Unmatched Product Quality and Support
La Nava and Ebro I projects were developed by GRUPO ENHOL and executed on an EPC basis by its subsidiary INVER.
Leading renewable energy consultancy Natural Power has been appointed as the technical expert and client representative for Network Rail on the construction phase of the landmark Bloy's Grove Solar Project - a first-of-its-kind initiative in which Network Rail will procure renewable power directly through a corporate power purchase agreement (CoPPA) with an independent power producer.
Generative AI has been a revolutionary tool in various regions to enhance grid operations into smart grid operations. Also, the generative AI's ability to analyze data to make forecasts can be used for utility forecasting to predict the future of energy consumption, requirement, and generation rate.
ABB has partnered with E.ON, Germany's largest distribution system operator (DSO), to supply its new sulfur hexafluoride (SF6)-free gas-insulated switch-gear (GIS).
'Rust Battery' Now Operational in The Netherlands; First Multi-Day Long-Duration Energy Storage System Designed to Use a Fully European Build
Jewellok Is Specialty Gas Automatic Changeover Manifold Manufacturer And Supplier In China,Manufacturing Semi Automatic And Automatic Stainless Steel High Purity Oxygen Nitrogen Helium Argon Gas Changeover Manifold, Automatic Gas Switchover System, Automatic Non-Electric Gas Cylinder Changeover Systems, Specialty Gas Fully Automatic Changeover Manifolds And So On.
New West Texas campus combines natural gas and battery storage to power the future of AI
Solas Energy Consulting Inc. is separating from its U.S. partnership to focus on greater opportunities in Canada and internationally. Building on 16+ years of renewable energy expertise, the Calgary-based firm will continue serving U.S. clients while broadening its work in hydrogen, ESG, mobility, and clean energy. This forward-looking strategy positions the company for a decade of innovation and growth.
Delivers Redundancy, Scalability, and High-Integrity Control for Mission Critical Power
The case study details the application of Comau's Hyperflex mobile robotic factory and MATE-XT wearable exoskeletons in automating the construction of a 3MW section within EDP's 122MW solar park in Peñaflor, Valladolid, Spain.
Hydrogen energy storage converts excess renewable electricity into hydrogen, which can be stored and later used for electricity, transportation, or industrial fuel. With advancing technologies, hydrogen offers a safe, efficient, and versatile solution for a low-carbon energy system.
As refineries worldwide accelerate modernization and decarbonization, hydrogen is emerging as both a catalyst and a bridge, transforming traditional fuel refining into a cleaner, AI-optimized industry projected to exceed USD 459 billion by 2034.
Wind turbine rotor blades are essential aerodynamic components that transform wind energy into mechanical power, driving electricity generation. Made from advanced materials such as fiberglass, carbon fiber, and epoxy resins, these blades are engineered for strength, flexibility, and lightweight efficiency. The global shift toward renewable energy, supported by government policies and sustainability goals, is fueling innovations in rotor blade design-such as carbon fiber reinforcement, AI-driven modeling, and recyclable thermoplastic composites. These advancements enhance performance, reduce costs, and promote environmental sustainability, making rotor blades a cornerstone of the clean energy revolution.
Solar microinverters are small devices attached to each solar panel that convert DC power into AC directly at the source. They allow every panel to work independently, improving energy efficiency even under shading or dirt. With advancements in smart monitoring, grid-forming technology, and safer designs, microinverters are making solar systems more reliable, efficient, and intelligent shaping the future of decentralized clean energy.
-Announces development of power conversion product line to expand the company's portfolio of customer solutions -Hosts Capital Markets Day; announces FY27 outlook and FY30 financial targets
With the 2026 release, users can now generate a new, visually appealing customer presentation in PDF and DOCX once the system planning is complete. This compact overview of the most important project data and results is ideally suited for quotations and customer consultations.
Driven by rising global demand for clean energy and advances in turbine technology, the offshore wind energy market is forecast to grow from USD 29 billion in 2021 to USD 137 billion by 2030 (CAGR 19%). Discover the key trends, regional dynamics, opportunities, and challenges shaping this renewable-energy boom.
As global energy demand mounts and urban areas expand, the Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Market is forecast to grow from USD 12.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 17.7 Billion by 2032. This article unpacks the trends, drivers, opportunities and challenges shaping the VAWT sector - and why it's attracting renewed interest worldwide.
7.5 MWp Solar + 1MW Battery Energy Storage Project Will Provide Onsite Power to Leading Cable Manufacturer
Fluence's earnings call highlighted a transformative shift in North America's AI data center (AIDC) energy storage sector, with the firm clinching ~30GWh of prospective AIDC storage orders mostly in the region, marking the segment's leap from theory to commercialization. A key trend is the 6-hour storage duration emerging as optimal for AIDCs, a departure from traditional 1-2 hour models; 80% of Fluence's potential orders were secured post-September 2025, reflecting accelerated cloud provider decisions. This paradigm elevates storage-to-load ratios and boosts battery demand 7-8x versus conventional applications. AIDC storage serves three core functions: grid interconnection facilitation, backup power (aligning with ESG mandates), and power quality optimization. Chinese enterprises like Sungrow and Canadian Solar are well-positioned for global leadership, provided they meet technical, regulatory, and delivery requirements.
This abstract distills the core value, requirements, market impact, and practical guidance of UL1741 certification for solar inverters entering the North American market. As a mandatory safety standard developed by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), UL1741 covers critical requirements including anti-islanding protection, grid compatibility (e.g., ±5% voltage/frequency fluctuation for 120V/240V split-phase models), and fire safety, with the 2023 6th edition adding mandates for LiFePO4 battery compatibility and smart grid protocols. Data from SEIA, NREL, and Consumer Reports confirms its irreplaceability: 98% of North American PV projects require it, it boosts consumer trust by reducing failure risks by 70%, and non-compliance incurs average fines of $15,000 per shipment. For manufacturers, certification involves third-party testing at UL-recognized labs, documentation submission (3-6 month average cycle), and post-certification maintenance. Beyond a safety credential, UL1741 is a strategic gateway to the $35 billion North American market, enabling grid access, policy incentive eligibility, and sustainable growth in a regulated landscape.
Global Blockchain in Energy Market set to surge from USD 5.1 Billion (2025) to USD 154.7 Billion by 2035, driven by smart grids, DERs, and secure P2P trading. As decentralized technologies gain traction, blockchain is emerging as a key enabler of transparency, automation, and security across global energy systems.
The renewable energy certificate (REC) market is gaining momentum as global policymakers and corporations push for cleaner energy targets. Forecasts show potential growth to well into the tens of billions by 2035, driven by regulatory mandates, expanding renewable capacity, and sustainability commitments.
Choosing the right inverter is vital for residential solar systems, with hybrid and grid-tie models as top options. Grid-tie inverters convert DC to grid-compatible AC, feed excess power for net metering, and offer high efficiency (over 97%) at a lower cost. However, they shut down during grid outages, providing no backup. Hybrid inverters combine grid-tie functions with energy storage, enabling self-consumption, backup power during blackouts, and greater energy independence. Though more expensive upfront (needing extra batteries), they suit areas with frequent outages or high electricity rates. When selecting, consider grid reliability, energy needs, and budget: grid-tie is ideal for stable grids and net metering benefits, while hybrids excel for those prioritizing resilience and self-sufficiency, optimizing PV system performance and investment returns.
The UK building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) industry was valued at $0.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $0.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.2%. Rising demand for sustainable architecture and supportive planning policies are driving market growth.
The Sand Battery Market is redefining renewable energy storage with sustainable, long-duration, and cost-efficient heat storage systems. Explore key market trends, growth drivers, and future opportunities shaping this fast-evolving sector, powered by Acumen Research and Consulting.
Solar Tracker Market demand continues to rise with growing renewable energy capacity and government incentives. The industry benefits from automation, IoT integration, and advances in single-axis and dual-axis tracking systems, helping utility-scale projects achieve higher power output and investment returns.
The global clean energy industry is projected to grow from $0.6 trillion in 2022 to $1.4 trillion by 2032, driven by policy support, renewable adoption, and green building demand. Asia-Pacific leads growth with strong investments in solar and wind energy.
The adoption of battery energy storage systems (BESS) is experiencing rapid growth globally, driven by the transition toward renewable energy and the pressing need for grid reliability. The global BESS market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 14.2%, reaching approximately USD 63.75 billion by 2033.
The global renewable energy certificate market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 26.80% from 2025 to 2034. Key growth factors for the renewable energy certificate market include government policies, corporate carbon reduction commitments, increasing renewable energy adoption, and growing environmental awareness.
The Europe energy storage system market is expected to reach around USD 422.06 billion by 2034, up from USD 109.95 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 14.68% from 2025 to 2034.
Alternative energy refers to energy sources that are renewable, sustainable, and environmentally friendly, such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and bioenergy. Unlike fossil fuels, alternative energy reduces greenhouse gas emissions and helps combat climate change while promoting energy independence.
Thinking about solar energy? Discover insights on navigating solar sales tactics, industry pitfalls, and tips for making a wise investment decision.
NXTGEN Energy, a leading provider of commercial solar installations, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a large scale commercial solar installation at the Hillingdon Sports & Leisure Complex in Uxbridge, Middlesex, UK.
Smart energy is the process of using devices for energy-efficiency. It focuses on powerful, sustainable renewable energy sources that promote greater eco-friendliness while driving down costs.
The global smart grid market size is expected to reach around USD 237.16 billion by 2034, up from USD 74.21 billion in 2024 and growing at a CAGR of 17.20% from 2025 to 2034.
Solar microgrids are decentralized energy networks that generate, store, and distribute solar power to communities, businesses, and essential infrastructure. Unlike standalone solar systems, these grids operate collectively, ensuring greater reliability and efficiency. A central hub manages energy storage in high-capacity batteries, allowing users to access electricity as needed, often through a metered system or a flat fee.
The global solar photovoltaic (PV) market is expected to surge around USD 2,793.83 billion by 2034 and growing at a CAGR of 21.50% from 2025 to 2034. The expansion of the solar photovoltaic (PV) market is driven by a combination of favorable government policies promoting sustainability, increasing consumer concerns about the environment, rising demand for renewable energy, and a growing need to reduce climate-related disruptions.
The global energy retrofit systems market size is expected to surge around USD 387.23 billion by 2034. It is expanding at a CAGR of 7.6%, fueled by the increasing need to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions across various industries.
The Asia-Pacific solar power market size is expected to reach around USD 1,084.32 billion by 2034 and is growing at a CAGR of 25.31% from 2025 to 2034. The global solar power market is expanding rapidly, fueled by increasing demand for renewable energy sources, primarily driven by growing concerns over climate change and the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions.
Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) are playing a key role in the shift toward greener transportation. By combining an internal combustion engine with an electric motor, HEVs offer the best of both worlds-lower emissions and better fuel efficiency, while still maintaining the range and performance of traditional vehicles. With advancements in battery technology, HEVs are becoming even more efficient, making them an attractive choice for drivers looking to reduce their carbon footprint and save on fuel costs. As the market for hybrids grows, they are proving to be a practical, eco-friendly solution for those transitioning toward a fully electric future.
The composite materials in the renewable energy market are driven by the increasing demand for lightweight, durable materials that enhance the efficiency of energy systems.
The global building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market size is projected to expand around USD 138.64 billion by 2034 and is experiencing a CAGR of 16.59% from 2025 and 2034.
The global transition toward renewable energy has accelerated the adoption of solar photovoltaic (PV) engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. As governments, corporations, and energy providers strive to reduce carbon emissions and achieve sustainability goals, the demand for solar PV EPC solutions continues to surge.
The transformation of the energy sector is not merely a trend-it's an imperative. As nations worldwide commit to sustainability, the alternative energy market is evolving at an unprecedented pace, driven by groundbreaking technologies, evolving policy frameworks, and shifting market dynamics.
The global electric vehicle battery swapping market is growing at a CAGR of 26.95%. The EV battery swapping market is rapidly growing due to increased demand for sustainable transport solutions, rising fuel prices, government subsidies, and urban congestion have accelerated adoption.
The global floating solar panels market size is expected to hit around USD 458.84 million by 2034 and is growing at a CAGR of 24.63% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.
Scientists are exploring various energy sources to meet the growing demand for clean and sustainable power. Nuclear fusion, the process that powers the sun, stands out as a game-changer. Unlike fission, which splits atoms, fusion combines atomic nuclei to generate immense energy. If mastered, it could provide an abundant, low-impact energy source, transforming global power production.
Natural Gas Liquids, or NGLs, play a pivotal role in the world of energy and industry, yet they often go unnoticed by the general public. These versatile hydrocarbons, which are extracted from natural gas, are used in everything from fueling homes to producing the plastic containers we use every day.
The global hydrogen energy storage market size was valued at USD 17.59 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 34.56 billion by 2034, growing at a notable CAGR of 7.01% from 2025 to 2034.
The global floating power plant market is forecasted to hit around USD 5.46 billion by 2034 and is growing at a CAGR of 14.41% from 2025 to 2034.
The global lithium-ion battery market size is estimated to be worth around USD 417.50 billion by 2034 from valued at USD 65.33 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.38% from 2025 to 2034.
Visit Booth 3702 to Explore Innovations in Grid Software, Automation, Electrification, and Communication
Partnership Reinforces Commitment to U.S. Solar Manufacturing and American Jobs
The global solar inverter market size was calculated at USD 11.99 billion in 2024 and is projected to cross around USD 25.81 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.97%.
The global fuel cell electric vehicle market size was valued at USD 8.49 billion in 2024 and is predicted to attain around USD 507.15 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 50.53%.
The solar energy storage battery market was valued at USD 5.50 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 48.14 billion by 2034, growing at a notable CAGR of 24.22% from 2024 to 2034.
The global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market size is anticipated to grow around USD 289.16 billion by 2033 and is expanding at a CAGR of 26.38% from 2024 to 2033. The driving factors of the EV charging station market include growing EV adoption, environmental concerns, government incentives, and advancements in charging technology.
The global solar generator market size was valued at USD 627.27 million in 2024 and it is projected to surge around USD 1,188.57 million by 2034 with a CAGR of 6.6%.
The global solar photovoltaic (PV) market size was estimated at USD 398.21 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 2,793.83 billion by 2034 and is growing at a CAGR of 21.50% from 2025 to 2034.
May 19-22 at the Phoenix Convention Center"¯ "¯
The global market size for renewable energy is projected to grow significantly from an estimated $1.1 trillion in 2023 to over $2.5 trillion by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.
The Global Solar PV Module Market size is projected to record at over 8.2% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, led by frequent product launches and swift technological advancements.
Combines Self-Acting Monitoring and Continuous Density Measurement for Enhanced Reliability and Leakage Detection
The Power-to-X (PtX) market is growing due to global decarbonization efforts, renewable energy expansion, and electrolysis tech. Governments and industries are investing in green hydrogen and synthetic fuels to cut emissions and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
The biogas market is expected to grow due to increasing industrial, commercial, and agricultural applications, along with global government support. However, the availability of conventional energy sources remains a challenge.
The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size is expected to reach around USD 415.58 billion by 2034 from USD 37.98 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 27%. The Asia Pacific electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size accounted for USD 25.43 billion in 2025 and is expanding at a CAGR of 26.70% during the forecast period.
The Global Energy As A Service (EaaS) Market reached a valuation of USD 126 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2034.
The tidal energy market is set for strong growth, driven by rising global energy demand, environmental concerns, and advances in tidal turbine tech, supported by pro-renewable government policies. It plays a key role in the shift toward sustainable power sources.
The global small wind market is projected to witness steady growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 1,601.7 million in 2024. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2025 to 2030.
Investor focus on ESG goals is driving growth in renewable energy, attracting sustainable investments. This boosts innovation, reduces costs, and accelerates the low-carbon transition, supported further by government incentives and policies.
• Lightweight solar pioneer Solivus secures contract with Tesco Watford Extra store • Helping to generate an estimated ten percent of the store's overall electricity demand
Virtue Solar gives a hands-on review of the new aPower 2 whole-home battery backup system from FranklinWH
From April 23 to 25, at Green Energy Expo 2025 in Daegu, Kseng Solar showcased its latest cutting-edge solar racking solutions, tailored to meet Korea's rapidly growing renewable energy needs.
-SOMA Pro is a fully integrated software and hardware system that delivers real-time visibility and full remote control. -AI-driven optimization: Proprietary algorithms increase yield and proactively prevent losses. -Ground-truth loss attribution: In-house model recovers up to 6% in lost energy by pinpointing exact performance gaps. -End-to-end SCADA visibility: SOMA Pro unifies tracker behavior, site production, and inverter-level diagnostics.
This exciting unveiling marks the culmination of the merger between two industry-leading brands in consumer electronics and solar, TCL and SunPower respectively, combining their unparalleled resources and technological leadership to meet the diverse needs of customers worldwide.
STREAM Series lets more people than ever enjoy solar power's benefits of lower utility bills and home backup energy with an easy DIY setup
• New Battery Energy Storage Systems-as-a-Service removes financial and operational hurdles, helping companies diversify energy mix • Supports shift from CapEX to OpEx, empowering companies to deploy battery storage without upfront investment and guaranteed day one returns
Automated and sustainable solutions for new market challenges
The global distributed energy generation (DEG) market size is expected to reach USD 573.7 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period 2020-2026.
By Matt Verket, Application Engineer & Product Manager, Trafag AG.
Briggs & Stratton® SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries feature a number of advances that make installation easier. They have self-guiding RapidStakâ„¢ connectors that integrate power and communications into a single point without wires or DIP switches.
The Joint Allocation Office (JAO), Europe's Single Allocation Platform for electricity transmission capacity, has announced a major upgrade to its cross-border auction system in partnership with Unicorn Systems. Designed to scale with growing electricity demand and EU interconnection targets, the new platform will offer faster, more flexible and user-friendly trading for over 500 market participants. Set for completion by 2027, the system supports seamless integration, cloud-based innovation and high cybersecurity standards - reinforcing JAO's role at the heart of Europe's energy transition.
To mark the start of the construction phase, leaders from Flow Batteries Europe (FBE) and the FlexBase Group met in Laufenburg, Switzerland to solidify cooperation on addressing energy security at the European level as the growing reliance on renewables continues to drive the need for long-duration storage.
Expandable to a Mindboggling 140 Kilowatt-Hours the MyGrid 10K Saves Homeowners Money and Provides Energy Security
In many markets around the world, bifacial solar panels are quickly reaching grid parity and thus remain a strong replacement for traditional energy companies. Parity is achieved because of enhanced technology and manufacturing efficiencies that bring down production costs to a substantially lower level. Because of incentives from governments, these panels both save from energy capture from both sides and have improved overall economics.
Peak Energy's solution is the first battery energy storage system to remove nearly all moving parts with new patent-pending technology, driving significant cost-savings
EarthEn Energy, a climate-tech innovator in long-duration energy storage (LDES), proudly launched its EarthEn Heat Battery at RE+ Storage, Santa Clara, on 7/31/25, unveiling a next-generation solution to decarbonize high-temperature industrial heat processes using renewable energy, while enhancing energy resiliency and improving overall industrial efficiency.
The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market reached USD 75.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 15.8% between 2025 and 2034.
The Energy as a Service market is rapidly evolving, driven by government initiatives and private sector investments, with a focus on various technologies such as AI, IoT, and energy management. The market for energy as a service is defined as the sum of revenues generated by global companies through the services offered by them.
Advanced Connectivity and Rapid, Reliable Gas Mixing Optimize Performance
The global flywheel energy storage market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2034, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc.
Jewellok specializes in fully automatic and semi-automatic GC gas cabinets, BSGS gas cabinets, VMB gas cabinets, TMA gas cabinets, Scrubber tail gas treatment cabinets, gas distribution cabinets, VDB gas cabinets, and VDP gas cabinets, suitable for gases such as SiH4, NF3, NH3, N2O, and HCI.
Policy Pulse Inc., which has officially launched as of August 25th, 2025, is a public policy and regulatory affairs analysis firm that has developed a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform leveraging AI to simplify energy policy tracking in a way that is user-friendly, accurate, timely, and cost-effective. Policy Pulse Inc. addresses the needs of regulated businesses, developers, lawyers, lobbyists, utilities, and other energy companies with a platform that tracks, searches, summarizes, and curates complex regulations and legislation within the regulated sector.
Hydrogen fuel cells are emerging as a powerful clean energy solution, offering zero emissions, high efficiency, and versatile applications from EVs to grid storage. Despite cost and production challenges, green hydrogen could become a game-changer in the global energy transition.
Renewable energy harnesses natural resources like sunlight, wind, water, and biomass to generate clean, sustainable power. With rapid advancements in solar, wind, hydropower, and energy storage technologies, renewable energy reduces greenhouse gas emissions, strengthens energy security, and fuels economic growth, shaping a greener, more resilient global energy landscape.
The renewable energy sector is undergoing a quiet revolution, and at its heart is generative AI (GenAI). From managing complex energy grids to optimizing solar panels and wind turbines, AI is reshaping how we generate, distribute, and consume clean energy.
Solid-state batteries are emerging as the future of electric vehicles, promising faster charging, higher energy density, greater safety, and improved sustainability. While cost and scalability remain challenges, breakthroughs suggest mass adoption is closer than ever
For remote communities, mining camps, telecom towers and critical infrastructure that face long outages or extremely high loads, the classic choices have been diesel generators or large battery banks. But a third option - a hybrid that pairs modular battery energy storage with hydrogen fuel cells - is gaining traction. Batteries handle the instantaneous power and cycling; fuel cells supply long-duration energy from a fuel source with high gravimetric energy density. This combination can reduce diesel use, lower emissions, and extend autonomy windows where grid or fuel logistics are constrained.
AI-Powered EnFORM seamlessly couples with WATTMORE's Energy Management System Intellect OPERATE, delivering a turnkey solution to project investors and developers.
Solar Cell Films Market is witnessing robust growth driven by rising adoption of renewable energy, demand for lightweight and flexible solar solutions, and advancements in thin-film technologies. Increasing investments in clean energy projects worldwide are boosting market expansion.
Geothermal energy harnesses the Earth's natural heat to provide a constant and sustainable energy supply. Unlike solar or wind, it offers 24/7 baseload power for electricity generation, heating, cooling, agriculture, and aquaculture. While initial setup costs are high and resources are location-specific, geothermal energy is low-emission, cost-effective long-term, and environmentally friendly. It supports economic growth, energy security, and social benefits, including improved public health and access to affordable energy. With technological advancements like Enhanced Geothermal Systems, the industry is poised for global expansion and greater adoption.
Acquisition supports industry transition to steel solar panel frames to accelerate installation, enhance durability, reduce carbon footprint, and enable local supply chains
The article examines the SCC's decision to largely reject Appalachian Power's proposed changes that would have reduced compensation for solar customers by approximately 70%
Blockchain is transforming the energy sector by enabling secure, transparent, and decentralized management of energy transactions. From peer-to-peer energy trading and efficient grid management to tracking renewable energy and carbon credits, blockchain is making energy systems more efficient, sustainable, and reliable. With the global market projected to surge from USD 2.11 billion in 2024 to nearly USD 265.58 billion by 2033, this technology is reshaping how producers, consumers, and grid operators interact, fostering a cleaner and more inclusive energy ecosystem.
Unlocking multi-day energy storage for retrofits, urban sites, and space-limited facilities beyond the reach of conventional LDES
Produced by philanthropist and Caltech Trustee Brigitte Bren, wife of Irvine Company Chairman Donald Bren, and written, directed, and produced by Steven Reich, the film chronicles the extraordinary journey of three Caltech professors as they work to make space-based solar power a reality.
According to Precedence Research, the global home energy storage systems (HESS) market is entering a high-growth phase, expanding from USD 3.08 billion in 2025 to USD 6.89 billion by 2034, reflecting a healthy CAGR of 9.35%. This surge is driven by three converging forces: rising grid instability, a global push for renewable energy adoption, and rapid advancements in battery technology.
Ensuring Safety, Reliability, and Minimal Downtime
Project expected to deliver $17-20 million in annual revenues over the technical life of the project, or ~ $350 million+ in total, with predictable, recurring high-margin cash streams
Eos currently leases two facilities in Turtle Creek, where an initial phase of the project began in 2024 with the installation of a new state-of-the-art automated production line. As part of this expansion, the company will lease an existing 432,000-square-foot facility in Marshall Township in northern Allegheny County where additional production lines are planned for deployment.
Following the debut of the 8 MWh solution at Intersolar earlier this year, the company is now introducing the complete portfolio of modular configurations, designed to meet a wide spectrum of utility-scale renewable integration, high-performance, and decarbonization project requirements worldwide.
The global Concentrated Solar Power market is expected to grow from US$ 8.2 billion in 2021 to US$ 52.4 billion by 2030 (CAGR 23.4 %). Discover key growth drivers, regional outlooks and market trends shaping the future of CSP.
Germany's energy storage market is booming, driven by accelerated energy transition and grid flexibility needs. Shifting from a residential-focused market, it now balances residential, commercial, and utility-scale segments-with utility-scale installations surging 83.4% YoY in 2024. Policy incentives like KfW loans and grid fee exemptions fuel growth, while key trends include VPP adoption and energy arbitrage. Despite grid bottlenecks and recycling uncertainties, the market is set for sustained expansion, backed by Germany's 2030 360GW renewables target.
OMCO Solar®, America's premier factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt solutions, announces the launch of the OMCO Starâ„¢ Tracker Control System, available now nationwide.
Global annual battery production capacity will rise from nearly 500 GWh in 2020 to nearly 5000 by 2036, finds to IDTechEx, with more than 50% of that capacity centralized in China. As of 2024, China controlled over 75% of total global battery production capacity, due to fast development of gigafactories and subsidization by governmental bodies.
Sodium-ion batteries are emerging as a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to lithium-ion technology. With advances in cathodes, anodes, and electrolytes, they offer improved safety, wider temperature stability, and the potential to support future electric vehicle energy needs.
With global regulations tightening and hydrogen infrastructure scaling up, the fuel cell vehicle market is projected to soar - rising from USD 2.2-2.79 billion in 2023/2024 to over USD 65 billion by 2032. Explore the key trends, regional dynamics, and market drivers shaping this clean-mobility revolution.
The global Energy Storage as a Service Market is projected to grow from USD 1.23 billion in 2020 to USD 2.62 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.8%. Explore key market trends, regional insights, and growth drivers shaping the next generation of clean energy management solutions.
Offshore Wind Energy Market is booming - global revenue surpassing US$ 94 Billion by 2028 and set to expand rapidly through 2030-2035, driven by policy support, tech advances, and rising demand for clean power.
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The Global Fixed Offshore Wind Energy Market was valued at USD 10.7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% to reach USD 59.5 billion by 2034.
The geothermal power industry is set for steady growth as the global energy sector shifts toward reliable and sustainable power sources. Rising clean energy demand, energy security needs, and geothermal innovations are driving global market growth.
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The solar EPC industry is poised for significant expansion over the next decade, supported by favorable policies, declining technology costs, and rising global demand for clean and secure energy.
The Battery Energy Storage System Market is on a strong growth trajectory, expected to reach USD 183.7 billion by 2035. With renewable energy expansion, falling battery costs, and supportive policies, BESS is reshaping how the world stores and manages electricity for a sustainable future.
Built for durability, long life, minimal maintenance, and reliable performance
The perovskite solar cell industry is on a rapid growth trajectory, driven by rising demand for flexible solar solutions, advancements in materials science, and expanding BIPV applications.
The Electric Vehicle Market is projected to hit USD 3,651.1 billion by 2033, growing at 24.8% CAGR, driven by clean mobility policies and battery innovation.
The Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market (FCEV Market) is set to reach USD 45.42 billion by 2033, growing at a 36.7% CAGR, driven by hydrogen innovation, infrastructure expansion, and global zero-emission goals transforming clean mobility worldwide.
The future of the U.S. clean energy market is strongly positive, supported by policy alignment, rising energy demand, technological advancements, and growing awareness of climate change impacts.
The Battery Technology Market is transforming global energy systems with innovations in EVs, storage, and renewable integration. Discover key market trends, growth drivers, and regional insights shaping the future of sustainable energy, backed by Ameco Research data.
The global decarbonization market is set to grow from $2.2 trillion in 2023 to $4.7 trillion by 2033, driven by carbon pricing, renewable energy adoption, CCUS investments, and strong climate policies supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.
The global solar lights market, valued at $8.1 billion in 2021, is set to reach $14.2 billion by 2031, driven by clean energy adoption, smart infrastructure projects, off-grid systems, and growing demand for sustainable outdoor lighting solutions.
The 5-10kW split-phase hybrid inverter is ideal for North American homes, tailored to the 120/240V grid. Its 5-10kW capacity matches typical household energy needs (20-30 kWh/day) with scalability. Core benefits include cost savings via net metering, backup power during outages, flexible energy management, and sustainability. Installation prerequisites are minimal (sound roof, compatible electrical system, local permits). Choose certified brands with solid warranties and local support; it works with TOU rates, has a 15-20-year lifespan, and requires minimal maintenance.
The global tidal energy market is set to grow from $1.2 billion in 2023 to $8.6 billion by 2033, driven by predictable renewable power, turbine innovation, desalination demand, and strong growth across Europe and Asia-Pacific.
The Renewable Energy Market continues to expand with advancements in solar, wind, and storage technologies. Supportive government policies and rising sustainability goals are driving investments, shaping the global transition toward affordable and clean energy solutions.
The global rooftop solar PV industry was valued at $51.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $89.8 billion by 2032, driven by rising renewable energy demand, falling solar costs, and strong government incentives worldwide.
AI-optimized energy storage drives global energy transition by overcoming renewable energy's intermittency. It stabilizes off-grid systems, regulates grid integration intelligently, and boosts efficiency and safety via AI and digital twins, advancing a cleaner, sustainable energy system.